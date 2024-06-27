One Arsenal star has expressed his desire to leave behind-the-scenes, as the Saudi Arabian PIF plan to negotiate personal terms with him.

Players who could leave Arsenal this summer

There are many players in Mikel Arteta's squad currently deemed surplus-to-requirements, and while we may not see all of them sold, there are a few interesting names who've been linked with the exit door recently.

Indeed, it is believed Arsenal have told Oleksandr Zincheko and Kieran Tierney they're free to leave, as sporting director Edu Gaspar looks to bolster the club's transfer kitty. Ridding Arsenal of their combined £270,000-per-week wages would also save money in the long run, especially if they're not part of Arteta's long-term plans.

Jakub Kiwior is preferred to both Tierney and Zinchenko as the Gunners' makeshift left-back alternative, so it is believed the two left-backs could be sacrificed. Alongside the defensive duo, other players who could be sold by Arsenal this summer include Aaron Ramsdale, Reiss Nelson, Gabriel Jesus, Fabio Vieira, Emile Smith Rowe, Eddie Nketiah, Albert Sambi Lokonga and Nuno Tavares.

Arsenal's best-performing untouchables in the Premier League last season Average match rating (WhoScored) Bukayo Saka 7.67 Declan Rice 7.38 Martin Odegaard 7.37 Kai Havertz 7.16 Gabriel Magalhaes 6.99

Another big name who is expected to depart north London, given his contract expires just next year, is midfielder Thomas Partey. The 31-year-old, due to fitness issues, only made 14 Premier League appearances last term and even missed the Africa Cup of Nations with Ghana.

He also earns around £200,000-per-week as one of the Gunners' best-paid players. Now could be the time to part company with Partey, who is thought to be attracting interest from clubs in the Middle East and Turkey.

Partey expresses desire to leave Arsenal as PIF plan talks

According to CaughtOffside, Partey has been clear in his desire to leave Arsenal behind-the-scenes and begin a new chapter away from the Emirates - coming after four faithful years at Hale End since he joined in a £45 million deal from Atletico Madrid.

The Public Investment Fund (PIF), who work on behalf of Saudi Pro League sides, are eager to negotiate personal terms with the African, and ascertain which Saudi side he'd like to join this summer.

Partey is expected to quit Arsenal and appears to have his pick of clubs in the Gulf to choose from, with Al-Hilal and Al-Ahli making lucrative offers to him last year. When fit and available, the former La Liga star is a more-than-capable player, so will be a sore miss for Arteta in parts when he does eventually go.

Declan Rice even named his teammate among the likes of Rodri and Aurelien Tchouameni when talking about the world's best midfielders.

“The main one in the Premier League is Rodri, he’s incredible. The way he works, the way he keeps that Man City team ticking, he’s a top player,” Rice told Channel 4.

“Partey, when I came to Arsenal, he was incredible and has been until his injury. Tchouameni at Real Madrid, he’s aggressive, gets on the ball, goes forward.”