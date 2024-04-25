Over the course of his time at Arsenal so far, Mikel Arteta has made some major moves in the transfer market. The Spaniard has brought in 29 players to the Emirates Stadium in the years he has been at the helm, and has even broken the club’s record signing with one of those deals.

Namely, the purchase of Declan Rice from Premier League rivals West Ham United for £105m last summer eclipsed the £72m deal the club made to sign Nicolas Pepe from Lille in 2019, making the former Hammers captain Arsenal’s most expensive player in their history.

Aside from the purchase of Rice, some of Arteta’s other major signings include Kai Havertz, who cost the club £65m last summer from Chelsea, and Benjamin White, whom Arsenal paid Brighton £50m to acquire.

However, as well as improving the quality of the squad by signing the likes of Rice, Havertz and White, to name but three, Arteta is also a ruthless manager. He is more than happy to move on some of the Gunners’ most high-profile players for the long-term gain of the club.

One of the best examples of this is Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who left the club in 2022 to join Barcelona on a free transfer. Now, with the summer window approaching again, it may be time for Arsenal to sell another big name, although it was a player they could have sold last summer, for much more money.

Thomas Partey’s transfer value at Arsenal in 2024

The player in question here is Gunners midfielder Thomas Partey. Arsenal signed the Ghanaian midfielder for £45m in 2020, activating the release clause in his Atlético Madrid contract. However, the Gunners could well look to cash in on the midfielder during the next summer window.

According to a report from Football Insider, Arsenal are willing to listen to offers between £20m and £25m for Partey next summer. They could well make a loss of up to £25m on what they spent on the 30-year-old in the first place.

However, according to CIES Football Observatory, Partey’s value is even lower than what Arsenal have set his asking price at. They value the midfielder at just £8.5m, lower than the likes of Eddie Nketiah, who is valued at £34m after penning a new deal last term.

That's rather staggering when you consider that the Gunners Academy product hasn't found the net in league action since last October.

Thomas Partey’s Arsenal career in numbers

Since moving to Arsenal, Partey has made 111 appearances for the north London club, scoring five times and registering four assists. However, just 12 of those appearances have come this season.

The midfielder has had a frustrating time of things in 2023/24 after struggling with injury issues. Partey has missed 26 games in total, as a result of a groin injury he picked up in September, and then a hamstring injury he got in November. Losing the Ghanaian for such a long time this season will surely be frustrating for Arteta, who has previously described the midfielder as "special".

With those injuries hampering his season, Partey’s transfer value has plummeted to a fraction of what Arsenal paid for him, hence their rough valuation of between £20m and £25m for the former Atleti man.

When Partey has featured, the Gunners have put in some impressive performances. Football.London’s chief Arsenal writer Kaya Kaynak acknowledged Partey’s impressive 8/10 showing against Chelsea on Tuesday night, in which the Gunners were 5-0 victors. Kaynak explained that Partey’s performance showed exactly what Arsenal have “missed with his injuries this season”.

Indeed, Arsenal are actually unbeaten this season when Partey has featured. The 12 games in which he has played in all competitions have yielded the Gunners three draws, eight wins and one penalty shootout win against Manchester City in the Community Shield.

With that being said, it could well be the case that Arsenal move Partey on to further strengthen the squad. Whilst Edu and Co will lose money on the original deal, the sale of Partey represents a forward-thinking refresh for Arteta’s squad, which could help them kick on and win major trophies next season.