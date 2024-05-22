A £200,000-a-week Arsenal player has already held talks with a European club over joining them, with a meeting held behind-the-scenes.

Edu set to sell several Arsenal players this summer

The transfer window doesn't officially open until June 14, but there are already many rumours circulating in regard to Arsenal and sporting director Edu's summer business.

The Brazilian has vowed to keep on improving the Arsenal squad, and reportedly wants to bring in a new goalkeeper, defender, midfielder and forward (Simon Collings). However, to fund the acquisition of what would be four key signings, certain members of the squad will have to be sold to balance their books.

At the back, keeper Aaron Ramsdale has been widely tipped to leave Arsenal after losing his spot to David Raya at the start of 2023/2024. Ramsdale has still managed a spot in England's provisional squad for Euro 2024, but he may not be in Gareth Southgate's favour much longer if he doesn't go elsewhere for guaranteed game time.

Arsenal's best-performing Premier League players of 2023/2024 Average match rating per 90 (via WhoScored) Bukayo Saka 7.67 Declan Rice 7.38 Martin Odegaard 7.37 Kai Havertz 7.16 Gabriel Magalhaes 6.99

There have even been reports that Newcastle have agreed a deal to sign Ramsdale already, but this audacious claim is yet to come to fruition. Elsewhere in the squad, it is believed Edu could sell Eddie Nketiah, Reiss Nelson and Emile Smith Rowe - as the transfer chief looks to fund a swoop for Newcastle star Bruno Guimaraes among others.

Bigger names aren't ruled out from the chopping block either, as uncertainty surrounds the futures of both Gabriel Jesus and Thomas Partey. Both Jesus and Partey are attracting Saudi interest, according to reports, with Pro League sides said to be preparing "lucrative" contract offers to tempt them.

Partey scarcely featured under Mikel Arteta last season in comparison to previous years, making just 14 top flight appearances, with the Ghanaian also entering the final 12 months of his contract.

Thomas Partey holds Arsenal exit talks with Fenerbache

Now, Fotospor have an update on the £200,000-a-week midfielder's future. They claim Partey has held talks with Fenerbache over leaving Arsenal, with a meeting taking place between him and the Turkish Super Lig giants. However, much will depend on the result of their presidential elections, which will have a real say on whether or not they formally move for Partey.

Ali Koc, the current Fenerbache president, will be at the centre of a vote in around 10 days time. If a sufficient majority isn't achieved at the ordinary elections, another vote will be held on the 8-9 June.

If Koc remains president of Fenerbache, they will apparently sit down for formal talks with Arsenal over signing Partey. The 30-year-old, if he does depart north London this summer, will be remembered as a faithful servant - with La Liga expert Gerry Armstrong calling him "sensational".