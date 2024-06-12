A very in-form Arsenal starlet now looks set to leave the Emirates Stadium in a blow for Mikel Arteta, as Bundesliga heavyweights Bayern Munich enter advanced talks to sign him this summer.

Arsenal fringe players in summer fire sale

Both Mohamed Elneny and Cedric Soares have already departed Hale End, as announced by the club themselves, with the duo leaving after their contracts expire on June 30.

They join 22 players who are confirmed to be on the way out of Arsenal. Goalkeeper Arthur Okonwko is in talks to join Wrexham after being included in the release list, with the Englishman enjoying an excellent loan spell there last season and helping them to clinch promotion.

Alongside the already-confirmed departees, reports suggest that a host of senior players will follow them. Albert Sambi Lokonga, Nuno Tavares and Kieran Tierney all look very likely to leave Arsenal, with there being no space for the trio in Arteta's long-term plans.

Arsenal best-performing players in the Premier League last season Average match rating (WhoScored) Bukayo Saka 7.67 Declan Rice 7.38 Martin Odegaard 7.37 Kai Havertz 7.16 Gabriel Magalhaes 6.99

Aaron Ramsdale, Thomas Partey, Gabriel Jesus, Fabio Vieira, Reiss Nelson, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Emile Smith Rowe, Kieran Tierney and Eddie Nketiah have all been mentioned by the press as players who could be sold by Arsenal this summer, as sporting director Edu seeks to bolster Arteta's transfer kitty and upgrade the squad in key areas.

The plethora of potential sales could also open the door for Arsenal's most exciting academy players to get a chance in the first team. Indeed, journalist Charles Watts recently mooted the possibility of a Smith-Rowe exit paving the way for Ethan Nwaneri getting more Arsenal game time.

Another extremely promising teenager, who lit up the academy last term, is young Danish striker Chido Obi-Martin. The 16-year-old scored a phenomenal 32 goals in 24 appearances for Arsenal's Under-18s, averaging a goal every 51 minutes (Transfermarkt).

He's been at the centre of a potential scholarship offer from Arsenal who wish to keep him, for obvious reasons, but it is now believed Bayern are attempting to steal Obi-Martin away from north London.

Bayern in advanced talks with Obi-Martin who's set to leave Arsenal

As per the Academy Scoop on X, Obi-Martin now looks set to leave Arsenal as Bayern enter advanced talks with him - which will come as a blow for the club.

His electric form attracted serious praise from within the club, and he could've been a real asset in years to come. However, he now appears to be joining the host of players already on their way out of Arsenal.

“Of course, it helps when you have a goalscorer like Chido who is on fire at the moment, and everything he touches seems to go in,” said Arsenal Under-18s coach Jack Wilshere.

“He’s worked so hard over the last couple of years, especially since we’ve had him at Sobha Realty Training Centre over the last six weeks, and he’s getting his rewards for that hard work. But, we’ve also got to give massive credit to the team for supplying him.”