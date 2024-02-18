Despite Norwich City turning their fortunes around as of late in the Championship - signalled in their emphatic 4-1 win over Cardiff City on Saturday - change could still be on the horizon in the Carrow Road dug-out very soon.

David Wagner has been a divisive and unpopular figure in Norfolk as the Canaries boss this campaign, the former Huddersfield Town manager scrutinised heavily when Norwich have played poorly due to his tactical decisions and more leaving a lot to be desired.

Yet, fast forward to proceedings in the second tier regardless of the German's up-and-down time in charge, Norwich now find themselves just outside of the playoffs owing to goal difference.

Still, the Canaries - according to rumours - are targeting Arsenal coach Carlos Cuesta to take over from Wagner at the end of this season.

With former Gunners man Ben Knapper sporting director now at Carrow Road, this bold alternate direction could make sense and could well see Norwich gain a number of starlets from north London in the process.

So, here are five Arsenal youngsters who could potentially relocate to Norfolk soon on temporary loan moves, with Cuesta putting his connections with Arteta and Co to good use...

1 RB - Brooke Norton-Cuffy

Cuesta could well look to bring in young right-back Brooke Norton-Cuffy to Norwich on his potential arrival into the building, with the exciting full-back proving - whilst out on loan in the EFL in the past - that he's capable of performing well in the Championship.

Able to operate further forward as a right midfielder if needs be, where Norton-Cuffy can show off his blistering attacking game, the 20-year-old is highly thought of by fans of Rotherham United, Coventry City and Lincoln City having donned their respective strips in short stints.

Scoring two goals and picking up four assists from 69 second-tier appearances to date, Norton-Cuffy is continuing to shine in the Championship with Millwall this season despite their precarious predicament in the division.

The full-throttle defender has helped himself to two goals and two assists this season for the Lions, a bright spark in a side that is currently languishing in 21st position.

Norwich could well be Norton-Cuffy's next destination after he returns back to Arsenal from the Den, bolstering the right-hand side in Norfolk away from Jack Stacey and Christian Fassnacht currently.

2 ST - Mika Biereth

Norwich could also be in the market for an explosive striker come the start of next season under Cuesta, with Mika Biereth eager to show off his goalscoring prowess in the Championship after impressing elsewhere on loan away from the Emirates Stadium.

The 21-year-old Danish striker - who has bagged an impressive 12 goals from 26 appearances with the Arsenal U23s to date - was potent on loan up in Scotland with Motherwell earlier this season with six goals and five assists managed from just 15 games.

The Scottish outfit were distraught when Biereth packed his bags and moved on to Austria in another loan switch, the two-time Denmark U21 international now plying his trade with SK Sturm Graz.

Biereth's free-flowing nature in front of goal has travelled with him to his new surroundings, with the Gunners loanee bagging two goals from three games out in Austria.

Could Norwich fancy taking a punt on the prolific young sharpshooter? With the Canaries unafraid to recruit strikers on loan seen just this January - as Dutch attacker Sydney van Hooijdonk joined on Deadline Day - Biereth could well be lined up for a switch to Carrow Road under Cuesta.

3 RW - Amario Cozier-Duberry

Amario Cozier-Duberry could also be lined up to come in at Norwich next season, potentially filling the void left behind by Jonathan Rowe if he does end up leaving the Canaries behind for pastures new.

The 18-year-old isn't anywhere near Rowe in terms of cutting his teeth at a senior level - with Rowe bagging 13 goals from 32 appearances this season - but Cozier-Duberry has been equally as slick and as tricky as the breakout 20-year-old Canaries attacker whilst playing youth football.

This season, the teenage starlet has accumulated five goals from nine appearances playing in the Premier League 2 which bumps his total up to 12 goals from 38 appearances for the U23s.

Yet to get a taster of senior action away from the Emirates, this could be the perfect loan switch for Cozier-Duberry's development especially if a familiar face in Cuesta can put his arm around the 18-year-old if times are tough acclimatising to the demands of the Championship.

4 CM - Charlie Patino

Charlie Patino has, however, more than proven himself out on loan away from the comforts of North London with the 20-year-old central midfielder impressing those at Swansea City currently.

Adept at playing as a defensive midfielder alongside being pushed forward to play in an attacking spot behind the strikers, Patino could offer the Canaries an adaptable presence in the middle of the park akin to the likes of Gabriel Sara already present in Norfolk.

The silky 20-year-old has excelled in an attacking role for the Swans on loan this campaign, picking up four goals and four assists from 27 games played overall.

Those commendable numbers lift Patino's goal contributions to 13 in total from 59 Championship career appearances, with Cuesta keeping the 6-foot midfielder in mind if he does jump into the deep-end of management with the Canaries.

5 CDM - Myles Lewis-Skelly

The final player Cuesta could look to target to help add to his new-look Norwich side could be defensive midfielder Myles Lewis-Skelly, adding in strength to depth to the holding positions at Carrow Road as a result.

This loan signing could allow for the potential new Norwich manager to unshackle Sara and play him further forward, with Lewis-Skelly more than capable of holding his own in the second tier if given a chance to shine.

From 13 appearances this season for the U23s, the 17-year-old has amassed one goal and five assists for his efforts playing as an anchor for the youthful Gunners.

Signing his first professional contract for Arsenal late last year, the time could be right for Lewis-Skelly to spread his wings with Norwich a potential first loan destination for the teenage midfielder.