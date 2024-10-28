Arsenal are now ready to step up their move to sign a potential future superstar ahead of Liverpool, according to a fresh report.

Arsenal missing cover for key men

Arsenal's early season has been dominated by injury concerns, as Mikel Arteta's side appear to be suffering setback after setback.

In defence, they have missed Oleksandr Zinchenko, Jurrien Timber, Ben White and Takehiro Tomiyasu through various injuries, with the latter having played just six minutes of Premier League football so far this season.

But it is further forward that the damage has been done, with Martin Odegaard having been absent since the September international break after suffering an ankle injury while away with Norway, and not expected to be back until the November international break. Arsenal's natural options for cover for the club captain had been sent away over the summer, with Emile Smith Rowe sold to Fulham and Fabio Vieira loaned to Porto.

More recently, they have also had to do without star attacker Bukayo Saka, who limped out of international duty with England with an apparent hamstring issue over the most recent break.

The duo, potentially Arsenal's most important players, have left a major hole in the Gunners side and they have arguably looked a shadow of the side that challenged for the Premier League title in the last two seasons.

A major problem for Arteta is how to provide cover for them, and now he may have found a solution.

Arsenal step up interest in Real Madrid wonderkid

That comes as reports in Spain claim that the Gunners have "stepped up" their attempts to sign Real Madrid teenage star Arda Guler as he struggles for first-team football at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The Turkish sensation, who was described as an "exceptional" talent by Jose Mourinho during Euro 2024, has seen just 250 minutes of LaLiga action under Carlo Ancelotti so far this season, starting just three games and he was left on the bench during their El Clásico thumping by Barcelona.

It was a similar story last season, which had previously left Guler frustrated with his game-time, a theme that looks likely to continue if he is not trusted by the Real Madrid coach in the near future.

Though Real Madrid do not want to lose him, they will not stand in his way should he choose to depart, in the same way that they allowed Odegaard to leave the Spanish capital to join Arsenal in 2021 after he struggled for game time, a decision which worked out excellently for Arteta's side.

However, the Gunners would face competition should Guler decide to leave, with Liverpool also in the mix for his signature, and Real Madrid would ask for a massive €80m (£66m) to let him leave, with Guler under contract until 2029.

Should he opt to leave, the 19-year-old could prove a perfect option for Arsenal, with the Turk having spent much of his career at either right-wing or in attacking midfield, allowing him to provide cover, competition and rotation for Arsenal's two key men.

Arda Guler's positions to date at club level Position Games played Right winger 48 Attacking midfield 38 Central Midfield 6 Left wing 2

Though a move in January seems unlikely, should his gametime continue in a similar vein, a move could well materialise, and Arsenal seem keen to be in pole position for his services should he become available.