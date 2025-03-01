Shifting their focus towards the summer transfer window, Arsenal are now reportedly in pole position ahead of Manchester United in the race to sign a 20-goal striker worth £62m.

Arsenal transfer news

Whether it's been with or without Kai Havertz, Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Jesus, Arsenal's biggest obstacle has been their struggling frontline this season. It has stood in the way of that crucial next step for Mikel Arteta, who has watched his side go from free-flowing to set piece specialists at times even when everyone was fit.

The Spaniard will be desperate to rediscover that attractive, attacking spark, which should see the Gunners step into the transfer market in pursuit of finally finding a forward capable of dragging them to major silverware.

Already, several names have been mentioned as possible candidates on that front with Alexander Isak the biggest of the lot. The Newcastle United man has once again enjoyed a standout season for the Magpies to reportedly bump his price up to a staggering £150m ahead of the summer transfer window. As much as Arsenal admire the Swede, it remains to be seen whether they can afford to meet such a figure.