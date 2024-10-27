This season is arguably make or break for Arsenal and Mikel Arteta in their attempts to end their two-decade drought for a Premier League title.

The Spaniard and his players have come perilously close over the last two campaigns, but have been beaten in the race by Manchester City on both occasions.

Pep Guardiola’s men have been a dominant force in English football over the last few years, winning five of the last six titles, with Liverpool the only other side to claim a league triumph during that run.

However, there is hope around the Emirates that this season could be third-time lucky, but they already find themselves behind in the race after last weekend’s defeat to Bournemouth.

The Gunners have given themselves the best chance of success after yet another impressive summer transfer window, recruiting well, whilst offloading numerous players.

Arsenal’s summer transfer window in 2024

After yet another second-placed finish in 2023/24, Arteta made it clear he wanted reinforcements in various areas, and it’s safe to say he got exactly what he wanted.

Riccardo Calafiori arrived from Bologna to help bolster the Spaniard’s defensive department - already impressing after scoring a sensational strike against Guardiola’s side a couple of weeks ago.

Other additions such as Mikel Merino, Raheem Sterling and Neto will provide added competition for places throughout the squad - as the Gunners aim to go one better again this campaign.

However, they also conducted shrewd business in offloading various fringe players for huge sums, undoubtedly helping their financial situation and even allowing a profit to be made despite the new signings.

Eddie Nketiah ended his long affiliation with Arsenal, moving across London and joining fellow Premier League side Crystal Palace in a deal that could reach £30m if all add-ons are met.

There’s no denying he’s an excellent talent with good goalscoring instincts - as demonstrated by his tally of six goals last season - but he wanted regular first-team minutes to develop his career, with the fee received an excellent piece of business.

The Englishman is yet to score in the Premier League for Oliver Glasner’s side, further highlighting how Arteta’s men made the right call in allowing him to depart the Emirates.

Nketiah wasn’t the only Hale End star to depart North London during the course of the last window, with a star once destined for the very top ending his own time at his boyhood club.

The player Arsenal made the right call selling

Attacking midfielder Emile Smith Rowe joined Arsenal at the age of just 10, spending 14 years at the club before eventually departing the summer.

The 24-year-old made 115 appearances for the Gunners, but like Nketiah, desired more game time to allow him to develop and remain on the same path many anticipated him to go down.

He would subsequently join Fulham for a fee in the region of £27m this summer, another phenomenal piece of business considering he cost the club nothing, allowing for added investment in the squad, whilst giving an academy star the move he desperately needed.

Arsenal's top five record departures in history Player Year Fee 1) Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain 2017/2018 £35m 2) Nicolas Anelka 1999/2000 £29m 3) Alexis Sanchez 2017/2018 £28m = Cesc Fàbregas 2011/2012 £28m 5) Emile Smith Rowe 2024/25 £27m Stats via Transfermarkt

However, Smith Rowe, who’s previously been labelled as a “monster” by Troy Deeney, has thrived with his transfer to Marco Silva’s side, already registering two goals and two assists in the Premier League this season.

Many thought the departure would leave Arteta’s side light in the middle of the park, but the emergence of youngster Ethan Nwaneri has allowed for another academy star to potentially make a name for himself in North London. In essence, they've already replaced Smith Rowe without having to spend a penny.

Undoubtedly, it was a shame to see one of their own depart the club, but ultimately, the sacrifice had to be made for both parties if they are to achieve their respective goals.

Every fan will be monitoring his progress at Craven Cottage, hoping he can produce the goods for Silva’s side, that’s until the two sides face off later this campaign, of course…