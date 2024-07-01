While the stars of Europe gallivant across Germany, delivering many a swashbuckling performance - unless you're England - Mikel Arteta and Edu will be busy at work trying to strengthen Arsenal.

Kai Havertz has continued to deliver for his country this summer and because of his performances, a centre-forward may not top the agenda for the Gunners anymore.

He displayed a remarkable level of performance while playing up top in the later stages of the 2023/24 season, scoring eight goals and supplying seven assists from 18 matches in that role.

The likes of Benjamin Sesko and Viktor Gyokeres have been linked pretty relentlessly in the last few weeks but it's one of Havertz's international colleagues - Joshua Kimmich - who has been the talk of the town in recent days.

The latest on Kimmich to Arsenal

Reports about a week ago suggested that Bayern Munich star Kimmich could be on the move either now or in 2025.

His contract expires next summer and as such, could either be signed on the cheap in the forthcoming weeks or even on a free transfer in 12 months.

Arsenal are said to be one of the clubs in contention to sign the German, although they will face competition from Manchester City, Liverpool, Real Madrid and Barcelona according to Sky Germany.

Reports later in the week then suggested the 29-year-old is actually open to moving to north London.

A scorer of a goal against the Gunners in last season's Champions League, it would be interesting to see how he'd fit into the team should he arrive.

How much Kimmich could cost Arsenal

Well, if he moves in a year, he could well cost nothing. That would be incredible for such an experienced, versatile and well-rounded player.

Yet, if he moves this summer, he could cost around the £42m mark, a valuation Transfermarkt have placed on the Germany international.

How does that compare to those already at Arsenal? Well, a man who could be competing for a spot with on the right-hand side of Arteta's defence - Ben White - is valued at £46m by the same website.

That marks a £4m drop in the £50m the Gunners parted way with to bring him to the Emirates Stadium, but truth be told, if he did ever leave he would be worth a great deal more.

After all, the former Brighton man has become one of the most reliable defenders in the country after trading the south coast for the big smoke.

Although not in England's squad for the European Championships, he has been nothing short of a revelation under the stewardship of Arteta. Capable of tucking inside and playing as an inverted full-back, he's also more than adept at making an overlapping run, something that makes his combination play with Bukayo Saka incredibly dangerous.

White was not just a reliable defender in 2023/24, but he was a weapon going forward, ending the season with four goals and five assists in all competitions.

What perhaps sets Kimmich apart is his ability to play in the centre of midfield too. We know Arteta loves a versatile player and truth be told, that's where he is more likely to feature in this Arsenal team.

So, how does he actually stack up against Mr White statistically? We've got the answer.

White vs Kimmich (2023/24) Stat (per 90 mins) White Kimmich Goals 0.12 0.04 Assists 0.12 0.25 Pass accuracy 84% 86% Key passes 1.14 2.98 Progressive passes 5.78 9.46 Shot-creating actions 2.59 5.29 Tackles won 1.45 1.86 Interceptions 0.96 0.58 Aerials won 1.08 0.21 Successful take-ons 0.27 0.41 Stats via FBref.

Well, despite some remarkable performances from White over the last two years or so, the incredible Kimmich still comes out on top in so many areas.

Now, considering he does play in midfield frequently, it's hardly a surprise to see more key passes, progressive passes and shot-creating actions in the direction of Kimmich. However, defensively, White still stacks up pretty impressively, making more interceptions and winning more aerial duels per 90 minutes.

This doesn't necessarily mean that the Bayern star would immediately walk into White's spot but it would add immense competition, not just at right-back but in the centre of the pitch.

The club's number 4 may well need that. Despite some fantastic displays last term there were a few months where all White needed was some respite. Still, when he did play, he was one of the most consistent players in the side.

As Arsenal reporter Charles Watts put it, their "master of the dark arts" has well and truly become their "Mr Consistent" in recent years. Whatever happens with Kimmich this summer, they have already struck gold on one full-back.