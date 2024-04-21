The rapid growth and development of the Arsenal team under Mikel Arteta has been absolutely fantastic.

From removing underperforming players to signing stars that are worth their price, almost everything has gone perfectly over the last few years, minus the lack of a trophy.

Identifying targets such as Ben White and Martin Odegaard has helped change the culture at the club, but it’s the Spaniard’s trust in one youth player that’s really been a game-changer.

Indeed, that man in question now happens to be worth more than Gabriel Martinelli and William Saliba’s combined value.

Bukayo Saka’s 23/24 campaign in numbers

There’s no two ways about it: Bukayo Saka is now a superstar, an undroppable and irreplaceable figure in the Arsenal side since graduating from the academy.

At just 20 years old, football scout Jacek Kulig described the attacker as the “leader of Arsenal,” and he’s well and truly taken on that status despite not wearing the armband.

After scoring 14 goals and providing 11 assists in the Premier League last season, the expectation was for Saka to go to new heights this campaign, and he’s on track to meet them.

In 31 Premier League matches, the number seven has already matched his goal tally from last season while also adding four Champions League goals and assists to the mix.

To put into perspective just how influential the England international is, he’s the club's top scorer and assister in the league and in Europe, but what is he actually worth in today’s market?

Bukayo Saka’s transfer value in 2024

Just like Saka, Martinelli and Saliba are two of the finest youngsters in the Premier League who play with the maturity and confidence of a seasoned professional.

The French defender in particular is extremely special, and he’s created an unbeatable partnership with Gabriel Magalhaes this season over 33 league matches.

The Brazilian winger is also an incredible prospect, with his ten goal contributions in 23 league starts highlighting his quality, although he’s not reached the heights of his 15-goal 2022/23 campaign.

Nonetheless, despite the duo being extremely valuable in their own right, they’re worth nowhere near the amount of Saka, but in truth, not many players in England are.

Premier League's Most Valuable Players Player Value 1. Erling Haaland £216m 2. Saka, Foden £173m 3. Alvarez, Odegaard £129m 4. Gabriel Martinelli £86m 5. William Saliba £86m Via CIES' Football Observatory

The 22-year-old is the joint-second-most valuable star in the Premier League according to CIES, on par with Phil Foden and only less than Erling Haaland, which just highlights his quality.

Furthermore, Martinelli and Saliba both feature on the list, but when their values are combined, they’re still a fraction lower than Saka.

What makes Arsenal’s “monster,” as dubbed by journalist Mark White, such a valuable asset is obviously his immense quality, but it’s also the amount of potential he still has, which is a frightening thought in truth.

Saka isn’t only one of the most talented players in England, but he’s also “one of the best young players in the world,” as per teammate Thomas Partey. He really is a special player.

Arsenal have truly hit the jackpot with Saka, and Arteta deserves a tremendous amount of credit for moulding the winger into one of the most frightening players in Europe.