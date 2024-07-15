It's been just over a month since the transfer window opened, and while Arsenal have made David Raya's move a permanent one and sent a few players out on loan, like Nuno Tavares, not much has changed for the first team.

However, while nothing substantial has been confirmed yet, Mikel Arteta could soon have a brand-new defender in his squad.

That player is, of course, the highly-rated Riccardo Calafiori, and while his potential move to North London is undeniably exciting, the Gunners do already have an incredible centre-back among their ranks worth substantially more than the Italian - and it might not be the player you're thinking of.

The latest on Calafiori to Arsenal

At this point, it feels like Calafiori has been touted for a move to Arsenal for months, but in reality, the link only emerged during this summer's European Championships, a competition in which the Italian caught the world's eye.

There have been several updates in the weeks since claiming that the transfer was mere days away from being completed, but in the last few days, it has become clear that while it is still very much on, it might take a little bit longer for the Gunners and Bologna to work out the financial aspect.

For example, in an interview with Sky Sports News on Saturday, Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio revealed that the 22-year-old "wants Arsenal" this summer and, as things stand, Bologna are after around €50m plus bonuses, which would convert to around £43m.

Now, even in the modern game, that's a hefty price tag for a player who played for FC Basel in the Swiss League just a year and a half ago, but given the quality of his performances both domestically and internationally, it could prove to be value for money in the long term.

For example, according to FBref, which compares players in similar positions across Europe's top five leagues, the Rome-born titan sits in the top 1% of centre-backs for assists, the top 3% for shot-creating actions, the top 4% for interceptions, the top 8% for successful take-ons and the top 12% for progressive passes received, all per 90.

In all, it looks like Calafiori is a defender who'd be able to help the Gunners improve their already impressive defence and help the side going forward, but based on recent valuations, even at £43m, he's worth considerably less than one of the North Londoners' most underrated gems.

Gabriel's valuation in 2024

The player in question is not William Saliba but his often-overlooked partner in crime, Gabriel Magalhaes.

The Brazilian wall joined Arsenal for just £23m from Ligue 1 side LOSC Lille in the summer of 2020, and to say that his time in North London has been a success would probably be an understatement.

In the seasons since, he has made 168 appearances for the Gunners, scored a staggering 15 goals, and even provided an assist.

Gabriel's Arsenal career Appearances 168 Goals 15 Assists 1 Goal Involvements per Match 0.09 All Stats via Transfermarkt

He may not get the same coverage as his French teammate, but the "absolutely unstoppable" colossus, as talent scout Jacek Kulig described him, has been integral to the North Londoners' title challenges over the last couple of years and was a key member of the best defence in the competition last season.

This impressive body of work in red and white has understandably seen his valuation soar, and according to Transfermarkt, he is now worth €70m, which is about £59m, or £16m more than Calafiori.

Ultimately, signing the Italian looks like a great idea and the perfect way to further strengthen an already solid part of the team, but Arteta and Edu cannot forget that in Gabriel, they already have an unbelievable centre-back.