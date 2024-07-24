Pre-season is here, and the return of the Premier League is just on the horizon.

That said, while it's certainly exciting, there is a slight concern among Arsenal fans that the club have yet to make an outfield signing for the first-team this window, thus leaving themselves underequipped to challenge Manchester City for the title a third year running.

However, even though the Gunners have been relatively slow this window in comparison to some of their rivals, it does appear as if they'll have the signing of Italian centre-back Riccardo Calafiori wrapped up soon and that a move for Spanish international Mikel Merino is also looking increasingly likely as time goes on.

The Euros winner would be an interesting addition to Mikel Arteta's squad, although he'll have to be a real world-beater to match the valuation of one of his potential new teammates.

The latest on Merino to Arsenal

According to a recent report by Spanish journalist Kiki Marin, Arsenal are now edging "closer" to securing a deal for Merino this summer.

Marin does not mention how much the player may cost, but various reports in the last few weeks have claimed that the 28-year-old will cost the Gunners anywhere from £21m to around £34m.

This seemingly reasonable price is partly because his £51k-per-week contract is set to expire next summer, as based on his performances over the last year or so, he's surely worth a lot more.

Merino's 23/24 Competitions La Liga Champions League Copa de Rey Appearances 32 7 6 Goals 5 2 1 Assists 3 1 1 Goal Involvements per Match 0.25 0.42 0.33 All Stats via Transfermarkt

Last season, he proved he could be a goal threat from midfield as he scored eight goals and provided five assists in 45 appearances for La Real, equating to an impressive average of a goal involvement every 3.46 games.

However, his real strength is in his ability to win a frankly absurd number of duels, with Squawka revealing that he won a staggering 326 last season, making him the best at doing so in Europe's top seven leagues and justifying data analyst Ben Mattinson's description of him as being a "duel monster."

In all, it looks like he'd be an excellent signing for Arsenal, although even with a new contract and the buzz that will follow, it's unlikely that his valuation will ever match that of one of his potential midfield partners.

Martin Odegaard's valuation in 2024

Yes, the midfielder in question is Arsenal's captain fantastic, Martin Odegaard.

According to Transfermarkt, the Norwegian international is now worth around a whopping €110m, which converts to around £92m, or at least £58m more than Merino could cost the Gunners.

This is an undeniably impressive valuation, but given the former Real Madrid ace's efforts in North London over the last few years, it is entirely justified.

For example, despite only being 25 years old, he is the captain of his club and country and has been a core component of Arteta's overhaul of the squad since he agreed to join the club on a permanent deal in 2021.

In all, he has made 153 appearances for the Gunners, scoring 34 goals and providing 38 assists, equating to an average of a goal involvement every 2.77 games.

Ødegaard's Arsenal career Season 20/21 21/22 22/23 23/24 Appearances 20 40 45 48 Goals 2 7 15 11 Assists 2 5 7 11 Goal Involvements per Match 0.20 0.30 0.48 0.45 All Stats via Transfermarkt

Moreover, according to FBref, which compares players in similar positions across Europe's top five leagues, the Drammen-born "wizard", as dubbed by footballer Babayele Sodade, sits in the top 1% of midfielders for shot-creating actions and touches in the opposition penalty area, the top 2% for progressive passes, the top 3% for non-penalty expected goals plus expected assists and the top 4% for actual assists and total shots, all per 90.

Ultimately, Merino will likely be a hit in North London, but it seems improbable he'll ever match Odegaard's incredible but justified valuation.