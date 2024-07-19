We are into the second month of the transfer window being open, and thus far, Arsenal have made David Raya's move permanent and signed 18-year-old goalkeeper Lucas Nygaard - hardly blockbuster stuff.

In their defence, the transfer of Riccardo Calafiori from Bologna does still appear to be happening, albeit very slowly, and they have been linked to a whole host of players from Borussia Dortmund's Donyell Malen to Sporting CP's Viktor Gyokeres, but nothing has really happened as yet.

Now, while we like to moan, it's probably in large part down to the Euros and Copa América only just coming to an end, as a number of the club's top targets were tied up with their national team, including Spain's Nico Williams, who has been constantly touted with a move to N5 this summer.

The 22-year-old was a star performer for La Roja over the last month or so, and while he would be an incredible addition, the club already have a young winger worth way more than him.

The latest on Nico Williams to Arsenal

The latest development regarding Arsenal's interest in and potential move to sign Williams is that Mikel Arteta has identified the Spaniard as one of his primary targets.

While the club are aware that his preference is to join Barcelona, they're still going to try and convince him to move to North London this summer.

The transfer itself is still set to cost £49m due to the supposed €58m release clause in his contract with Athletic Bilbao, and it's this clause that gives the Gunners a chance to land the winger, as reports suggest the Catalans side are reluctant to pay it upfront, which is a non-negotiable for the Basque outfit.

It's undoubtedly a lot of money to pay for someone who only turned 22 last week, but based on his unreal performances last season and during the Euros, it's hard to disagree with.

For example, in just 37 appearances for Bilbao last year, he scored eight goals and provided 19 assists, while for the national team this summer, he scored twice and provided one assist in the seven games he played en route to glory.

It would be fair to say that adding Williams to Arsenal's attack this summer would make them an even more dangerous proposition to deal with next season, although even at £49m, the Gunners have a winger among their ranks worth way more than that.

Bukayo Saka's valuation in 2024

Yes, the star in question is, of course, Bukayo Saka, the club's beloved poster boy.

According to Transfermarkt, the Hale End superstar is worth a whopping €140m, which converts to around £118m, or about £69m more than Williams' release clause.

Now, this may sound excessive, and in any other era of football, it probably would be, but given the Englishman's performances, potential and importance to the Gunners, it's not.

Saka's senior Arsenal career Appearances 226 Minutes 17401' Goals 58 Assists 53 Goal Involvements per Match 0.49 Minutes per Goal Involvement 156' All Stats via Transfermarkt

Despite being just 22 years old, the "incredible" winger, as dubbed by talent scout Jacek Kulig, has already made 226 senior appearances for the club, in which he's scored 58 goals and provided 53 assists.

That means he's averaged a goal involvement every 2.03 games across his career, which is made all the more impressive when you factor in that he had to play all over the pitch in his early campaigns, making 22 starts at left-back, for example.

It's not just club football where the "legend in the making," as Kulig dubbed him, is starring, either. In 40 senior caps for England, he has scored 12 goals, provided seven assists, and won back-to-back Player of the Year Awards.

Even during the Euros, when the Three Lions looked like they would be knocked out by Switzerland, he pulled out a screamer to keep the country's hopes alive.

Ultimately, while Williams would be an exceptional signing, Arsenal shouldn't forget that in Saka, they have a genuine world-beater and a player worth every penny of his enormous valuation.