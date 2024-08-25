There is less than a week until the transfer window finally closes, and while some teams have been incredibly busy, like Chelsea, others have been less so, like Arsenal.

The North Londoners haven't been the quietest Premier League club this summer, but compared to the last couple of years, their business has perhaps been sparser than some had anticipated.

That said, Mikel Arteta has welcomed Italian international Riccardo Calafiori, and while this has been the line for what feels like a month now, the club look to have completed the signing of Spanish midfielder Mikel Merino.

Although perhaps the most exciting development over the last couple of days concerns his fellow Spaniard, Nico Williams.

However, while the Gunners could be about to end the window by splashing the cash on a couple of stars for their left-hand side, there is already a player there in the squad worth more than the pair of them.

The latest on Merino and Williams

Yes, after months of reports and countless updates about how close the transfer was to being completed, Arsenal look to have finally secured the services of Real Sociedad ace Merino.

Transfers expert Fabrizio Romano gave the deal the 'here we go' seal of approval on Thursday afternoon before it was then confirmed by Sky Sports News on Friday night, with the fee thought to be around £28m, or £33m including add-ons.

The experienced midfielder is sure to add some more grit to the Gunners' midfield this season, but he might not be the only European Champion who makes his way to N5 before the window slams shut.

Yes, despite it looking like Williams would remain with Athletic Bilbao late last month, reports now suggest that Edu and Co may make one final push to convince him to join Arteta's project in North London.

According to a report from the Independent's Chief Football Writer, Miguel Delaney, the Gunners are "weighing up" a move for the winger in the last week of the window, despite being aware of his preference to remain in Spain.

If the title-chasers were able to work their magic and change his mind, they would have to stump up £48m to activate his release clause, although considering he racked up 27 goals and assists last season, that could prove to be a bargain.

However, while both of these left-sided players would cost the club a pretty penny, there is already someone in the squad who operates on that side worth even more.

Gabriel Martinelli's valuation in 2024

Yes, the current Arsenal star who thrives out on the left is, of course, Gabriel Martinelli.

Now, the 23-year-old didn't have the best campaign last season, but even in a disappointing year, he still managed to score eight goals and provide five assists in 44 appearances, equating to an average of a goal involvement every 3.38 games.

Moreover, the season before, he was simply electric, and it was during this campaign, the first time the Gunners mounted a genuine title challenge in years, that the former Ituano gem showed the league that he was a special talent and had the raw ingredients to become a leading Premier League winger.

In 46 appearances, the "sensational" dynamo, as dubbed by U23 scout Antonio Mango, found the back of the net on 15 occasions and provided six assists, meaning he produced a goal involvement on average every 2.19 games.

In all, the Guarulhos-born star has made 175 appearances for the first-team since making his £6m move as a teenager in 2019, in which he's scored 41 goals, provided 24 assists and has seen his valuation soar to €70m, according to Transfermarkt, which converts to about £59m.

Martinelli's Arsenal career so far Season Appearances Goals Assists Goal Involvements per Match 2019/20 26 10 4 0.53 2020/21 22 2 2 0.18 2021/22 36 6 7 0.36 2022/23 46 15 6 0.45 2023/24 44 8 5 0.29 2024/25 1 0 0 0.00 All Stats via Transfermarkt

While that is a lot of money and more than the potential fees for both Merino and Williams, it would be hard to deny that it's not justified following Martinelli's progression over the last few years and the fact that, at 23, he should only get better and, in turn, more valuable.