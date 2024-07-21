Arsenal have had an unusually quiet transfer window so far this summer, at least compared to a year ago.

For example, by this time in 2023, Mikel Arteta had already welcomed Declan Rice, Kai Havertz, and even Jurrien Timber to the team, and the North Londoners were incredibly proactive in the market.

However, in their defence, the Euros and Copa América only ended a week ago, and since then, rumours have started heating up. Alongside the likes of Nico Williams and Mikel Merino, Pedro Neto is one of the players most heavily touted for a move to the Emirates.

The Wolverhampton Wanderers star is one of the most exciting wingers in England, and while he'd be a great addition to the team, Arsenal already have a talented winger in the side worth significantly more.

The latest on Pedro Neto to Arsenal

According to a recent report from TEAMtalk, Arsenal contacted Neto's representatives this month to express interest in securing his services.

The report claims that Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur are also keen to land the tricky winger, but his preference is to join the Gunners, in part because of the opportunity to play Champions League football.

However, to get the transfer over the line, the North Londoners will still have to spend a significant sum of money, as the report confirms that the Old Gold would accept offers of around £50m.

That's undoubtedly a lot of money for a player with significant injury problems, but his form on the pitch more than justifies it.

For example, in 24 appearances last season, the 24-year-old scored three goals and provided 11 assists, meaning he averaged a goal involvement every 1.71 games, which is seriously impressive for a midtable side.

The Portuguese international would be an excellent addition to Arsenal's attack next season, but the club already have a talented winger who's worth even more, and it's not the one you're thinking of.

Gabriel Martinelli's valuation in 2024

Yes, the winger in question is not Bukayo Saka, but instead, Gabriel Martinelli, whom Transfermarkt has valued at a massive €70m, which is £59m, or £9m more than Neto's valuation.

Such a price tag would be impressive for any 23-year-old, but it is even more so in this case, considering Arsenal paid just £6m for the left-wing dynamo in 2019.

Since then, the "sensational" Brazilian, as dubbed U23 scout Antonio Mango, has improved dramatically and now has 174 first-team appearances under his belt, with the season before last being his best to date.

Martinelli's Arsenal career Season Appearances Goals Assists Goal Involvements per Match 2019/20 26 10 4 0.53 2020/21 22 2 2 0.18 2021/22 36 6 7 0.36 2022/23 46 15 6 0.45 2023/24 44 8 5 0.29 All Stats via Transfermarkt

In that campaign, he scored 15 goals and provided six assists in 46 appearances, equating to a goal involvement every 2.1 games.

He did take a slight step back last season, scoring eight goals and providing five assists in 44 appearances, but given his age and future potential, he should remain an essential part of the North Londoners' future.

Ultimately, there is no denying that Neto would be a fantastic signing for Arsenal this summer and a player who could help give them that impetus in the big moments.

However, he'll have to hit the ground running and remain fit to surpass Martinelli's valuation, which will likely increase in the coming years.