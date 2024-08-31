Arsenal made some solid signings this summer, as Mikel Arteta brought Mikel Merino and Riccardo Calafiori to the club, improving options in midfield and defence.

David Raya also joined on a permanent deal after spending last term on loan at the Gunners, a move that subsequently ushered Aaron Ramsdale out of the club, joining Southampton on transfer deadline day.

The north London side didn't stop there, however, adding the acquisitions of Neto from Bournemouth and then springing a late surprise to bring Raheem Sterling to the Emirates Stadium on loan.

How much Raheem Sterling could cost Arsenal

The English winger was exiled by Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca, failing to make the matchday squads in all four of the club’s games this season so far.

With this in mind, he was looking for a way out of Stamford Bridge in order to play on a regular basis again.

The Gunners were said to considering a move for the Englishman late in the window, having been offered his services due to his desire Stamford Bridge behind.

Well, after submitting a deal sheet with the 11pm window passing, they finally got their man across the line in the early hours of Saturday morning, confirming the move on a temporary basis.

It's initially thought that the winger could be taking a 50% pay drop, moving from his £325k-per-week wages. There's also reportedly no loan fee involved.

Had the Gunners brought him on a permanent basis then he may well have cost around €35m (£30m) according to Transfermarkt. This value has dropped drastically in recent years, with Sterling clearly entering the final phase of his career.

Arteta already has a talented winger in the squad who is worth way more than Sterling though...

Gabriel Martinelli’s market value at Arsenal

The Brazilian joined the club in the summer of 2019, costing just £6m from Ituano as Unai Emery looked to bring some young talents to the club.

Gabriel Martinelli's Arsenal statistics Season Games Goals Assists 2023/24 44 8 5 2022/23 46 15 6 2021/22 36 6 7 2020/21 22 2 2 2019/20 26 10 4 Via Transfermarkt

Fast-forward five years and this initial outlay will likely give the Gunners a major profit in the next few years.

Indeed, his market value at Arsenal now currently stands at €70m (£59m), which is likely to keep on rising in the next 12 months if he enjoys a stellar campaign.

This valuation is nearly double that of Sterling, proving the Brazilian is by far the better option in the starting XI for Arteta.

The 23-year-old has registered 65 goal contributions – 41 goals and 24 assists – in 176 matches for the North Londoners since joining five years ago, establishing himself as one of the finest young wingers in the country.

The winger has already received praise from various figures in the game, none more impressive than Jürgen Klopp, who said Martinelli was a “talent of the century” after Liverpool drew 5-5 with Arsenal in October 2019.

Last season, the 23-year-old scored six goals in the Premier League - down on his previous figures - while also creating seven big chances, averaging 1.3 key passes per game and succeeding with 1.1 dribbles per match, showing far more than just a keen eye for goal.

Sterling vs Martinelli (23/24 PL season) Stat (per 90 mins) Sterling Martinelli Goals 0.36 0.27 Assists 0.18 0.18 Expected goals (xG) 0.30 0.30 Shot-creating actions 3.86 4.11 Progressive passes 3.55 2.90 Successful take-ons 2.05 1.79 Progressive carries 5.45 5.67 Stats via FBRef.

Considering he is still only 23, Martinelli’s abilities will surely get better in the coming years, meaning it won't just be his value which will improve.

The Brazilian has the chance to lead the club to glory this season as the Gunners chase down Manchester City in a bid to win their first title since 2004. They have certainly struck golf on him, no doubt about that.