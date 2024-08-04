After a plodding start to the summer, the last week has seen an awful lot happen on the red side of North London.

On Monday, Mikel Arteta finally announced the completion of Riccardo Calafiori's incredibly drawn-out transfer to Arsenal, and in the days since, Mikel Merino's move to the Emirates has been seemingly edging ever closer.

However, it's not only been about incomings, as on Friday, it was announced that Hale End graduate Emile Smith Rowe had officially left the club to join Fulham.

It's an understandable but nonetheless sad transfer for the fans, and he's unlikely to be the only academy player to leave, as reports this week have been heavily touting Eddie Nketiah for a move to Marseille.

The English striker wasn't able to secure a starting spot last season, so like Smith Rowe, his exit makes sense.

However, while he'll make the club a pretty penny, he'll have to take Ligue 1 by storm to surpass the valuation of one of Arsenal's remaining strikers.

The latest on Eddie Nketiah

So, after a few seasons in which he's been unable to significantly impact the team, Nketiah, who has been with the Gunners since he was let go by Chelsea's academy in 2015, will likely leave the club this summer.

At the moment, it appears that Marseille are the club most likely to land the Englishman, with a report from Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth via GIVEMESPORT confirming on Thursday that discussions were ongoing.

Sheth also revealed that the latest offer from the French side of around £17m is too low for the North Londoners, although as he points out, the "fact that the two clubs are still talking would imply that there is a possibility that a deal can be done."

Since Thursday, other reports have come out claiming that the Gunners are actually after closer to £30m for the centre-forward. However, the final price is likely to be lower than that and somewhere between the two valuations, although whatever it ends up being will be significantly lower than the valuation of one of the Gunners' remaining strikers.

Gabriel Jesus' valuation in 2024

Yes, the striker in question is, of course, Gabriel Jesus, who joined Arsenal two years ago from Manchester City for £45m.

Since then, the Brazilian marksman has seen his role at the Emirates shift somewhat, but his valuation has increased. Transfermarkt prices him at €65m, which converts to about £55m, or at least £25m more than the club will get for selling Nketiah this summer.

It might seem like a lofty valuation for a player now competing with Kai Havertz for the starting striker role, but even with less game time, the 27-year-old is an exceptional talent.

Jesus' Arsenal career 2022/23 Appearances 33 Goals 11 Assists 7 Goal Involvements per Match 0.54 2023/24 Appearances 36 Goals 8 Assists 8 Goal Involvements per Match 0.44 All Stats via Transfermarkt

For example, in his 36 appearances last season, he racked up a respectable haul of 16 goals and assists, meaning he averaged a goal involvement every 2.25 games for the Gunners.

Moreover, according to FBref, which compares players in similar positions across Europe's top five leagues, the "game-changer," as described by Alan Shearer, sits in the top 2% of forwards for assists and interceptions and the top 3% for expected assists, successful take-ons, touches in the opposition's penalty area, blocks, and tackles, all per 90.

Ultimately, while the former City ace isn't necessarily Arteta's nailed-on number nine anymore, he's evidently still an incredibly talented forward, someone useful to have in the team and deservedly worth a lot more than Nketiah.