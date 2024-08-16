There are just over two weeks remaining until the transfer window finally slams shut, and with the Premier League back underway tonight, clubs are running out of time to complete their business.

Arsenal, last season's runners-up, are, unfortunately, one of those teams that need to kick things up a gear in the market. At the moment, the only addition they have made to the first team is Italian defender Riccardo Calafiori.

The former Bologna ace looks like a quality signing, but considering they already produced the best defence in the league last season, it doesn't feel like enough in the face of Pep Guardiola's Manchester City behemoth.

Fortunately, Edu Gaspar and Co appear to be working on signing at least one more player at the moment: Mikel Merino.

The Real Sociedad ace has been touted for a move to the Emirates all summer after an impressive season for club and country, and it's starting to feel like he might finally be on his way to North London.

However, he'll have to really impress in red and white to see his valuation get anywhere close to one of his potential new teammates.

The latest on Merino to Arsenal

The links to Merino stem back to late June, and since then, it feels like very little has actually happened regarding his potential move to Arsenal this summer.

However, according to reports this week, Edu flew out to Spain to enter into negotiations with Sociedad, raising hopes that the deal could finally be approaching a swift conclusion.

It is still not entirely clear just how much the Spaniard will cost the Gunners, but based on the reports, the final price could reach up to £30m, and while that's not an insignificant sum, it's probably more than reasonable.

For example, in 45 appearances for the Basque side last season, he scored eight goals and provided five assists, equating to an average of a goal involvement every 3.46 games, which for a central midfielder is quite impressive.

Moreover, according to Squawka, he was the only player in Europe's top seven leagues last season to win over 300 duels, coming in with a final total of 326.

In all, Merino looks like he'll be a brilliant signing for Arsenal, but it's unlikely that he'll ever see his valuation surpass one of the players he could keep out of the left-eight position.

Kai Havertz's valuation in 2024

Yes, the player in question is none other than Kai Havertz, who fans will probably be hoping won't make too many appearances in midfield next season.

The German international was signed from cross-city rivals Chelsea last summer for £65m, and while there were some doubters at the time, he is now valued at €98m by Football Transfers, which converts to a whopping £84m.

This means he's currently worth £19m more than the Gunners paid for him last year and at least £54m more than Merino if he joins the club for the £30m fee being reported.

Now, this lofty valuation might seem too high to some, but following his switch from the left-eight position to striker last season, the "sensational" 25-year-old, as dubbed by Mikel Arteta, was, well, sensational.

For example, in his 51 appearances last season, he scored 14 goals and provided seven assists, equating to an impressive but not mind-blowing average of a goal involvement every 2.42 games.

Havertz vs Havertz at CF Player Havertz Havertz as a CF Appearances 51 18 Goals 14 8 Assists 7 7 Goal Involvements per Match 0.41 0.83 All Stats via Transfermarkt

However, in the 18 games he played as the team's central striker, he scored eight goals and provided seven assists, meaning his average as a number nine was a goal involvement every 1.2 matches, which is frankly outrageous.

Ultimately, Havertz might still be a player who divides opinion, but you cannot argue with his numbers as a striker last season, and should Arsenal sign Merino in the coming weeks, fans will be hoping that means the German can stay at the sharp end of the pitch from now on.