There are less than two weeks until the transfer window closes, and Arsenal still haven't made a single signing.

Mikel Arteta's side have endured injuries, suspensions and spotty form, but remain second in the Premier League and, perhaps even more impressively, third in the Champions League table.

However, with the likes of Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Jesus out injured, the team could really do with some new additions this month.

While the fans will be getting understandably nervous about the lack of action in this department, there have been an enormous number of players who've been linked with the club in recent weeks, suggesting that work is being done behind the scenes.

One of the most heavily linked players this month has been Wolverhampton Wanderers' sensational Matheus Cunha, although while he'd be an incredibly exciting signing, he's still worth considerably less than one of Arsenal's stars.

Arsenal's transfer targets

So, before examining the Arsenal player in question, let's look at some of the attacking stars they've been linked with this month.

One of the most exciting players who has been touted for a move to the Emirates for months now is Nico Williams, and earlier this month, he was once again reported to be a key target for the Gunners.

The Athletic Bilbao star was sensational last season, racking up a haul of eight goals and 19 assists for the Basque outfit in just 37 appearances, but has taken a slight step back in terms of his output this term, scoring just three goals and providing five assists in 28 games.

Another winger that has been touted for a £50m move to N5 multiple times this month has been Brentford's Bryan Mbuemo.

The Cameroon international has been on fire for the Bees this season, racking up 13 goals and four assists in just 26 games.

Not only would the former Troyes star bring more goals to the Gunners frontline, but he would be able to provide Saka with the chance to rest and actual competition.

However, as mentioned above, it's Cunha who has been potentially the most heavily linked player this month, with reports suggesting he could be available for up to £80m.

That is undoubtedly a lot of money, but Wolves are understandably reluctant to sell their best player midway through the season, and for his part, he's scored ten goals and provided four assists in just 22 games.

However, even if he were to cost as much as reported, he'd still be worth millions less than one of his potential teammates.

The Arsenal star worth millions more than Cunha

So, to get straight to the point, the Arsenal player we are talking about is none other than German international Kai Havertz.

The Gunners' current first-choice striker is valued up to a whopping €121m by Football Transfers, which converts to about £102m, or a massive £22m more than the club might end up paying for Cunha this month.

Now, that is an almost absurd amount of money, and there are arguments against the former Chelsea ace being worth anywhere near it, but his record for the North Londoners is perhaps better than most might assume.