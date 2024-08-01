After a slow start to the summer, things are starting to heat up for Arsenal.

Mikel Arteta introduced Riccardo Calafiori to the press on Monday after weeks and weeks of links to the club, and on the same day, transfers expert Fabrizio Romano confirmed that Hale End graduate Emile Smith Rowe is on his way across the capital to join Fulham.

While it's likely the right move, it's sad for fans as the midfielder was a crucial part of the club's turnaround just a few years ago, alongside fellow youngsters Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli.

However, the Croydon-born ace probably won't be the only Hale Ender to leave the club this summer, as reports over the last few weeks have heavily touted Reiss Nelson for a move away from North London.

The talented winger hasn't been able to establish himself in Arteta's first team, and while he's likely to make the club a pretty penny, he's still worth less than one of the club's more senior and versatile attackers.

The latest on Nelson

According to a report from TEAMtalk late last month, Arsenal's asking price for Nelson this summer sits at about £20m, with it clear that his chances of regular and substantive minutes in the coming campaign are slim.

It was reported last week that Leicester City were the favourites to land the winger on an initial loan with an obligation to buy this summer, but yesterday, journalist Jordan Blackwell revealed that talks between the clubs have not led anywhere, and as things stand, it looks like the Englishman won't be joining the Foxes.

West Ham United are also said to be keen on the player. In his column for Caught Offside, journalist Charlie Watts wrote that he 'wouldn't rule them out as Nelson's next destination' at the moment.

However, with the winger on the Gunners' pre-season tour, a move doesn't look imminent.

Overall, it does look like Arteta and Co are looking to sell the Hale End ace at some point this summer. However, with just over a month remaining of the window, it could be a transfer that happens late in the day and while it will be sad to see him go for some fans, they can rest assured that there's another winger in the side worth even more.

Leandro Trossard's valuation in 2024

The winger in question is Leandro Trossard, who's only been with the club for a season and a half following his £27m transfer from Brighton & Hove Albion in the January 2023 transfer window.

Since then, the Belgian has become an essential member of Arteta's squad, and according to Transfermarkt, he is now worth €35m, which converts to about £30m, or about £10m more than the club's reported valuation of Nelson.

It would be hard to argue against the increase in the Belgian's value over the last season and a half, and if anything, it could be argued that it should be higher.

Trossard's Arsenal career Season 22/23 23/24 Appearances 22 46 Goals 1 17 Assists 10 2 Goal Involvements per Match 0.50 0.41 All Stats via Transfermarkt

For example, in his first half campaign for the club, the 29-year-old "wizard," as journalist Charlie Haffenden described him, scored one goal and provided ten assists in just 22 appearances, meaning he averaged a goal involvement every other game.

He followed that up by scoring 17 goals and providing two assists in 46 appearances last season, which equates to a goal involvement every 2.42 games.

Ultimately, while he's not the biggest name, Trossard has more than proven his worth in North London, and his improved valuation is evidence of that.