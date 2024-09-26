For the third season on the bounce, Arsenal are in the midst of an intense Premier League title race, which is a situation few, if any, of their fans would have predicted just four years ago.

Mikel Arteta and Edu Gaspar have transformed the North Londoners from a team who were languishing down in eighth place into one that can give any team in Europe a real run for their money, and while they are yet to pip Manchester City to the title, this year is starting to feel different.

Now, while the manager's philosophy, tactical approach and even his character have certainly played a major role in this dramatic turnaround in fortunes, so have the sensational signings he has made over the years, including one player who has seen his valuation soar 152% since joining.

Arteta's best signings

So, as Arteta has been at the helm for almost six years now, he has signed plenty of players and while he has had more than a handful of misses, he's also had some massive hits, perhaps one of the most notable being Martin Odegaard.

The Norwegian maestro initially joined the North Londoners on a six-month loan from Real Madrid in January 2021, and while he showed glimpses of promise at the time, he wasn't spectacular, yet the manager was convinced and the club proceeded to spend £30m on him that August.

Flashforward three years, and to say the Spaniard has been vindicated would be a considerable understatement, as the Drammen-born gem has now made 156 appearances for the club, in which he's scored 35 goals, provided 25 assists and was named captain at just 23 years old.

The 61-capped international has become an integral part of the Gunners' midfield, and last summer, the manager signed another superstar who has also become just as crucial to the team: Declan Rice.

With a £105m price tag on his head, the former West Ham United captain had a world of pressure on his shoulders when he joined Arsenal last summer, but so far, he has exceeded expectations for his work in defence and attack.

In all, the supremely gifted midfielder, who made it into the last PFA Team of the Year, has made 57 appearances for the side, in which he's scored eight goals and provided 11 assists, all while more than justifying his enormous price tag. However, there are even more examples of brilliant Arteta signings, including one who has seen his value explode in recent years.

Gabriel Magalhães' valuation in 2024

Yes, another one of Arteta's spectacular signings is Brazilian centre-back Gabriel Magalhães, who joined Arsenal for just £23m from French side LOSC Lille in summer 2020.

He wasn't a household name at the time in England, and while he didn't get the plaudits he deserved to begin with, he has since become one of the most important players in the team.

The 26-year-old's sensational partnership with William Saliba is the bedrock on which the rest of the side is built and one of the leading reasons why they were able to create the best defence in the entire league last season and look on track to do the same this year.

However, the "unstoppable" 6 foot 3 titan, as talent scout Jacek Kulig described him, isn't just useful for his defensive nous; he is also a serious goal threat from set pieces.

In just 137 league games for the North Londoners, he has scored 16 goals, which is frankly absurd for a centre-back.

Unsurprisingly, the importance of the São Paulo-born star in both defence and attack for the North Londoners has seen his valuation skyrocket in recent seasons.

According to Transfermarkt, the former Lille ace is now worth €70m, which converts to about £58m, or 152% more than he cost Arsenal four years ago.

Gabriel's PL record Appearances 137 Goals 16 Goals per Match 0.11 All Stats via Transfermarkt

Ultimately, Arteta has signed a number of incredible talents at Arsenal in recent years, and while he might not get the same attention as some of the attacking stars in the team, Gabriel is just as important.