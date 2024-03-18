Over the last few months, Arsenal have built a reputation as intelligent operators in the transfer market.

For example, the arrivals of Martin Odegaard, Leandro Trossard, Gabriel Martinelli, and even David Raya have all proven to be brilliant moves that have dramatically improved the team's quality.

However, while Mikel Arteta and Edu Gaspar have bought well, they've also sold well.

Just a few years ago the pair sanctioned the sale of a Hale End gem for £25m whose value has since cratered and is now worth less than Eddie Nketiah.

Eddie Nketiah's transfer valuation in 2024

Nketiah joined the Gunners as a 14-year-old after being released by cross-city rivals Chelsea and has since become an important member of Arteta's squad.

The academy graduate made his debut for the first team in a Europa League match against Bate Borisov in September 2017, but he made his full debut the following season in the same competition, as Arsenal beat Vorskla Poltava 3-0.

Eddie Nketiah's full Arsenal debut Vorskla Poltava 0 - 3 Arsenal: November 2018 GK - Petr Cech RB - Stephan Lichtsteiner CB - Carl Jenkinson CB - Rob Holding LB - Ainsley Maitland-Niles CM - Mohamed Elneny CM - Matteo Guendouzi RM - Joe Willock CAM - Aaron Ramsey LM - Emile Smith Rowe ST - Eddie Nketiah

He would make sporadic appearances over the following years and even spend six months on loan with Leeds United in the 2019/20 season before getting a real chance in the first team in the latter half of the 2021/22 campaign, scoring ten goals and providing one assist in 27 appearances as Arsenal came close to securing top four.

The following year, he was just as crucial in the club's title charge when Gabriel Jesus was ruled out for several months with a knee injury, scoring nine goals and providing three assists in 39 games.

However, as valuable as he was last year, the 24-year-old's opportunities have been severely limited this season with the arrival of Kai Havertz.

With his role reduced in the team and his £100k-per-week contract set to run until June 2027, Arsenal appear set to sell their academy product, with West Ham United one of several clubs heavily touted for his signature at a price of around £43m.

It wouldn't be the first time they have successfully cashed in on an academy gem either, and if Nketiah's career mirrors Joe Willock's, then the club could be playing a blinder.

Joe Willock's transfer value after leaving Arsenal

Like Nketiah, Willock fought his way through Arsenal's various youth sides before making his full debut for the first time in the Europa League clash against Bate Borisov in September 2017.

Over the next few seasons, the Waltham Forest-born midfielder made 78 appearances for the Gunners, scoring 11 goals and providing four assists before being sent on loan to Newcastle United for the second half of the 2020/21 campaign. In that period, he scored eight goals in just 14 games.

This excellent run of form saw the Magpies spend £25m to secure the Englishman's signature that summer.

Joe Willock's Newcastle career Season 2020/21 2021/22 2022/23 2023/24 Appearances 14 31 43 11 Goals 8 2 3 2 Assists 0 0 6 0 Goal Involvements per Match 0.57 0.06 0.20 0.18 All Stats via Transfermarkt

However, in the 85 appearances since, the 24-year-old has scored just seven goals and provided six assists, which would explain why his valuation has plunged since the transfer, with the Football Transfers' Expected Value model pricing the Toon star at just €23m, or £20m, which is £5m less than he was sold for and a whopping £23m less than the price Nketiah could fetch.

Ultimately, Arsenal's decision to sell Willock was the right one, and if they can repeat the trick with Nketiah this summer, they must jump at the chance.