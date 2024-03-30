Over the last couple of years, Arsenal have done a brilliant job of offloading fringe players, allowing the club to invest in the squad to try and end the 20-year wait for a Premier League title.

Players such as Joe Willock and Folarin Balogun have both departed the Emirates with the club for fees over £20m, with the pair only making a handful of appearances for the Gunners.

Subsequent fees have allowed boss Mikel Arteta to invest in players such as Declan Rice and David Raya, with the duo transforming the side and turning the side into genuine title challengers.

The club allowed one player to leave the club last summer, with the club conducting sensational business in offloading him given his dreadful record at his new club this season.

Matt Turner's stats at Arsenal

After joining the club for £7.5m from MLS side New England Revolution back in 2022, goalkeeper Matt Turner immediately took his place as a backup for Aaron Ramsdale, with the American only utilised in cup competitions.

During his solitary campaign at the Emirates, the 29-year-old failed to make a single Premier League appearance, with Turner only featuring seven times for the Gunners across all fronts.

He made five Europa League appearances and two starts in the FA Cup, with the 'keeper keeping four clean sheets in the process - a record that tempted Nottingham Forest into a move for the shot-stopper.

After agreeing a deal for current number one Raya, the club allowed Turner to depart the Emirates, swapping London for the East Midlands, with the two clubs reaching a deal of up to £10m for the USA international - with Arteta's side making a £2.5m profit despite his lack of game time for the club.

Matt Turner's stats at Nottingham Forest

His move to Forest has been an unsuccessful one, to say the least, with the 29-year-old already suffering the same fate as he did during his time in north London.

Turner arrived at the City Ground, becoming the number one choice between the sticks, but a catalogue of unforgivable errors has seen him drop to back up behind Belgian 'keeper Matz Sels.

The American notably gave the ball away in the 2-1 win over Manchester United, with Marcus Rashford punishing his mistake to leave Sky Sports commentator Gary Neville to claim that Turner is "useless" with his feet.

His mistake was one of a few that the struggling goalkeeper has made during the course of the season - having made three errors leading to a goal in the league - with the 29-year-old's market value dropping as a result.

Despite joining for £10m only seven months ago, Turner's value has dropped to £4.6m, as per Football Transfers with the shot-stopper now worth less than current Arsenal squad player Reiss Nelson, who has a value of £6.7m - after only managing 14 Premier League appearances this season at the Emirates.

Now worth less than one of Arteta's fringe assets, the Gunners made a great decision offloading the 'keeper, with it clear the American isn't up to the standard of what's required of a number-one goalkeeper in the Premier League.