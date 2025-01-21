Arsenal's season is currently hanging by a thread.

Mikel Arteta's side are out of the FA Cup, as good as out of the League Cup and, following Saturday's draw with Aston Villa, falling further and further behind Liverpool in the Premier League.

In all, things are not looking particularly rosy for the Gunners, but the transfer window remains open for the next two weeks, and with it, a chance for the board to revitalise the club's season.

So far, the North Londoners have been linked with a plethora of extraordinary goalscorers this month, and while they all come with big price tags, none of them are as valuable as one of the stars already on Arsenal's books.

Arsenal's striker search

So, one name that has come up in every window since his move to Juventus in 2022 is Dušan Vlahović, and this month has been no different.

The Serbia international has been touted for a move worth around £59m on multiple occasions this month, and while that is a lot of money, it's not necessarily unreasonable as he has racked up 12 goals and two assists in 24 appearances this season.

Another number nine from Serie A that is supposedly on Arteta's wishlist is Inter Milan star Marcus Thuram, who also could be available for around £59m, although that would be in the summer.

However, while neither of these targets seem unrealistic, one name seems to be even more heavily linked with a move to the Emirates than any other this month, and that is RB Leipzig star Benjamin Šeško.

The Slovenian was a target for the Gunners in the summer but opted to remain in Germany to further his development, only to once again be touted for a move to N5 this month worth around £70m.

Again, that is a lot of money, but the Radeče-born marksman is already showing the signs of a future superstar at just 21 years old.

For example, he racked up a haul of 20 goal involvements in 42 appearances and already has 16 in 25 this season, meaning he's currently averaging one every 1.56 games.

The former RB Salzburg star would represent more of a gamble than some of the other strikers linked with Arsenal this month, but his potential upside is enormous.

Just imagine the thought of him linking up with one of the best creators in Arsenal's side; it certainly feels like a match made in heaven and one that could turn Sesko into an even more prolific forward.

The Arsenal superstar who is worth millions more than Šeško

So, to get straight to the point, the player in question is, of course, the sensational Bukayo Saka, who, according to the CIES Football Observatory, is worth about €157m, which is £133m, or £63m more than Šeško could cost.

Market Movers Football FanCast's Market Movers series explores the changing landscape of the modern transfer market. How much is your club's star player or biggest flop worth today?

Now, that is an undeniably massive number, but over the last few seasons, the young Englishman has more than justified it.

For example, last season saw him score 20 goals and provide 14 assists in just 47 appearances, which comes out to an average of a goal involvement every 1.38 games.

Saka's senior career Team Arsenal England Appearances 250 43 Goals 67 12 Assists 63 7 Goal Involvements per Match 0.52 0.44 All Stats via Transfermarkt

Somehow, prior to getting injured, the 23-year-old was doing even better this season, racking up a haul of nine goals and 13 assists in just 24 appearances, which is an average of a goal involvement every 1.09 games.

On top of that, the Gunners' "future legend," as talent scout Jacek Kulig described him, has also won 43 senior caps for the Three Lions, in which he's scored 12 goals, provided seven assists and won back-to-back player of the year awards.

The Hale End superstar is undoubtedly Arsenal's best player and most certainly in the world-class bracket, so it's unsurprising that some of the team's worst performances this season have come when he's not played.

Ultimately, Arteta and Co should sign Šeško this month as he looks ready to explode, but even if he reaches his lofty potential, it's unlikely that he'll ever be worth as much, let alone more, than the sensational Saka.

Either way, they could ignite a sensational partnership in the final third. That's something worth salivating over...