Arsenal still need to agree the yearly payment structure over the fee for Declan Rice, but once this is finalised, the deal will be completed, Fabrizio Romano has revealed.

What's the latest on Rice to Arsenal?

Arsenal have fought off interest from Manchester City and now appear very close to securing a record-breaking transfer for the West Ham captain.

The Gunners initially had two bids rejected, but a mega-offer of £100m, with £5m in add-ons, has been deemed acceptable as an overall package.

However, Romano has revealed that the structure of the payments of the initial £100m is still yet to be agreed, with West Ham wanting the payment made in less time.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Romano indicated that this would be the final hurdle before officially completing the deal.

"There is an agreement on the fee, £100 million plus £5 million in add-ons, a club record fee for Arsenal, a historical fee for English football as Declan Rice is going to be the most expensive player ever.

"It's just a matter of hours probably, but it's just about the payment terms. As I told you, Arsenal want to pay in four years, and West Ham want the £100 million guaranteed fee to be paid in 18 months. So he's about this detail, then the deal will be done."

What will Rice bring to Arsenal?

The England midfielder will come at a high price, but Arsenal are investing in a signing who could help them challenge at the top level for years to come.

Rice will arrive as an experienced Premier League captain, with European experience under his belt, and fits the age profile that Mikel Arteta has targeted in the last few seasons.

At 24, he can form a midfield trio with Martin Odegaard and Kai Havertz for the next few years, and he can help replace the leadership void which will be left if Granit Xhaka leaves the club.

Rice could play as both a number six, in front of the back four, and further forward, and this tactical flexibility will be something Arteta can use when setting up his team for bigger games.

The Englishman ranks highly for interceptions as per FBref, and his presence in the middle when facing tough opponents could give Arsenal an extra aggressive edge, something which they often lacked over the years.

He is a signing that can help Arsenal bridge the gap between themselves and Manchester City, as they attempt to challenge for the title again, and beating their rivals to the signing is a huge statement of intent from the club.