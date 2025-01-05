Arsenal's 1-1 draw with Brighton on Saturday evening illuminated the problems that Mikel Arteta has been facing this season.

Injuries, refereeing controversy and a lack of attacking spark. All three were up in lights over the weekend and it may have dealt terminal damage to the Gunners' title bid.

The one positive was Ethan Nwaneri. The incredible 17-year-old opened the scoring to notch his second Premier League goal but was withdrawn at the break following a muscle injury. "It's really bad news" confirmed Arteta at full-time.

More bad news came in the form of the result at the Amex with the north Londoners dealt an almighty blow when Anthony Taylor pointed to the spot following a coming together of sorts between Joao Pedro and William Saliba.

There was a minor touch of heads and down went the Brazilian. He was all too happy to jump up and score the resulting penalty, however.

Ultimately, though, it was Arsenal's lack of creativity that got them nowhere on the south coast. It was their lack of firepower, creating just five big chances, only 3 shots on target (one in the second half) and an xG of just 0.88.

As a result, the club surely need to dip their toes into the transfer market...

Arsenal targeting a new striker

Last summer the transfer window was all about a certain Benjamin Sesko. The Slovenian did not arrive.

2025 so far has been dominated by talk of a potential move for Newcastle's Alexander Isak and Wolves' Matheus Cunha.

However, with Isak commanding a transfer fee north of £100m and Cunha set to pen terms on a new contract at Molineux, the transfer team at Arsenal may have to get creative.

Well, according to reports from Brazil, they are. This weekend it's been claimed that Arsenal have submitted a bid, although it has been rejected, for Botafogo's 23-year-old striker Igor Jesus.

Your changes have been saved Transfer Focus Mega money deals, controversial moves and big-name flops. This is the home of transfer news and opinion across Football FanCast.

It's suggested that the Premier League side wanted to loan the player and set an option to buy of around £17m once the six-month temporary move was finished.

A loan move has been rejected by the Brazilian outfit but they are not opposed to negotiating a permanent exit of their star man this winter.

What Igor Jesus could bring to Arsenal

Arsenal are unbeaten across their last ten league matches but this season certainly hasn't all been plain sailing for the Gunners.

Bukayo Saka's hamstring injury only a few weeks ago just rubbed salt into the wounds but a few players, chiefly Nwaneri and Gabriel Jesus have stood up when it's mattered.

Jesus may not have found the net at Brighton but he has been on fire of late, scoring six goals in his last five matches in all competitions.

His namesake, however, might well have the power to usurp him should he arrive this winter from Botafogo.

Via a stint in Dubai and back to his homeland, Igor Jesus has been on fire over the last year, racking up a haul of 25 goals and nine assists in 56 matches during 2023/24, subsequently hailed for his "incredible" performances by journalist Zach Lowy.

He's a regular at finding the back of the net and like Jesus, has done so in their Brazilian homeland.

Igor Jesus vs Gabriel Jesus in Brazil Stat Igor Jesus Gabriel Jesus Games 80 83 Goals 13 28 Assists 7 8 Igor Jesus vs Gabriel Jesus since 2023/24 Stat Igor Jesus Gabriel Jesus Games 56 61 Goals 25 15 Assists 9 10 Stats via Transfermarkt.

Aged 23, there is a lot of potential still to extract from the Botafogo star and he doesn't just offer goals. His play looks more well-rounded than that.

According to stats-based platform FBref, Igor ranks among the top 18% of positionally similar players across leagues adjudged to be comparable in quality to the Brazilian top-flight for progressive passes, highlighting his ability to drop deep and create for others.

A pass is considered progressive if the distance between the starting point and the next touch is at least 10 meters closer to the opponent's goal or any completed pass into the penalty area.

To illuminate that further, he sits in the top 9% of forwards for assists and among the best 11% for shot-creating actions.

Jesus is even pretty good in the air, winning 3.42 aerial duels per 90, enough to rank him in the best 21% for that metric. For context, his namesake has only won 1.18 aerial battles in the Premier League this season. Kai Havertz, meanwhile, has won 3.61 in the league throughout 2024/25, only just slightly more.

So, on that evidence, he could well be a fine acquisition this January and a cost-effective one at that.

Arsenal not only need a goalscorer but they need a chance creator and someone capable of winning duels; Igor Jesus could well be that man.