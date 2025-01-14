Arsenal have submitted an opening January bid for one highly-rated forward, as manager Mikel Arteta "actively" scours the market for new attacking options, following what could be a very serious injury for Gabriel Jesus.

Arsenal pursue January signings amid Gabriel Jesus injury fears

The Gunners were knocked out of the FA Cup third round by Manchester United last weekend, and to make matters worse, in-form forward Jesus picked up a potential ACL injury which could keep him sidelined for a lengthy period.

Arsenal fear Jesus could be out for the rest of this season (The Mail), after the Brazilian with six goals from his last seven matches was forced off against United on 41 minutes.

Arteta, speaking to the media ahead of their North London Derby clash with Tottenham on Wednesday, confirmed that Jesus' problem is "not looking good" - but refused to predict a timeline for the ex-Man City star's return.

Arsenal's next five Premier League games Date Tottenham (home) January 15 Aston Villa (home) January 18 Wolves (away) January 25 Man City (home) February 2 Leicester City (away) February 1

"We know more now. It is not looking good at all," said Arteta on Jesus' injury.

"We need to review with one more specialist and will have better information this afternoon. I don't want to confirm anything until we have the final report this afternoon. We were very worried after the game, and we are very worried today."

When asked about the club's January transfer activity, Arteta also confirmed that his Premier League title chasers are actively in the market for potential upgrades.

"We are actively looking in the market to improve the squad," said Arteta on Arsenal's January transfer window.

"We would be naive not to do that. There is an opportunity to improve the squad. We are looking and trying. Let's see what we are able to do. When you recruit a player, there are three parties. We also have our limitations, we can do what we can do."

It is worth noting that Arsenal are already closing in on Martin Zubimendi's signing for the summer, but amidst Jesus' blow, reports will flood in linking Arteta's side with an astute goalscorer for this month.

Arsenal are in pursuit of Sporting Lisbon sensation Viktor Gyokeres, according to some reports, while others state that they're in the race for Juventus star Dusan Vlahovic.

Arsenal submit opening offer for Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic

According to Football Transfers, Arsenal have already submitted their first January bid for Vlahovic.

The Serbian's 12 goals in all competitions so far this season appears to have alerted Emirates Stadium transfer chiefs, and Arteta is a real admirer of the player he once attempted to sign before Juve won the race for him.

Arteta's side have made an offer to take Vlahovic on loan, but their initial approach has been knocked back by the Old Lady, who agreed a £71 million deal with Fiorentina for his services all the way back in 2021.

Juve wish to either sell him permanently or agree an obligation to buy clause in any temporary deal, prompting them to snub Arsenal's advances at the end of last week.

While they've faced rejection this time round, it is believed that Arsenal could come back in for the £360,000-per-week hitman later this month.