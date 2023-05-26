Arsenal may end up spending a significant amount of money this summer as Mikel Arteta eyes bolstering his squad, according to journalist Dean Jones.

What's the latest transfer news involving Arsenal?

As per Sky Sports News, Arsenal are set to bid for West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice this summer, though Bayern Munich have also been in contact with his entourage.

The report states that West Ham may hold out for a fee of £120 million before considering selling their prize asset to a Champions League side.

Football Insider claim that Brighton & Hove Albion enforcer Moises Caicedo is also a target for the Gunners and 'lead the race' amid interest in his services from Chelsea.

Brighton are 'resigned' to losing the Ecuador international in the off-season and a fee of £70-£80 million may be enough to entice Caicedo away from the South Coast.

One report from Spain also suggests that Barcelona man Jules Kounde is a target for Arsenal, with Manchester City and Manchester United believed to be keeping tabs on the France international.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, journalist Jones thinks that Arsenal could spend as much as £200 million in the summer transfer window on new arrivals.

Jones said: "It wouldn't surprise me at all if Arsenal were looking at buying £200m worth of talent when we get to the summer. If we consider that Declan Rice on his own is going to be knocking on the door of £100m and then you're looking to add two or three other top names alongside that, you're easily going to be getting towards £200m."

Can Arsenal improve on their impressive 2022/23 campaign next term?

With the right additions in the summer, there is no reason to suggest that Arsenal can't make a habit of being regular Premier League title challengers after pushing Manchester City close this term.

Gunners boss Arteta has earned praise from Burnley boss Vincent Kompany for his work, as per BBC Sport, who said: "He was probably at my age now when he started as an assistant for Pep and he was full of energy, really intense and really intelligent. Everybody that knows him is not surprised that he's doing well. It's worth restating how much of an overachievement he's doing with Arsenal. They've been consistent and competing with one of the best sides that the Premier League has ever known - so hats off for the work he's done."

Recruiting well in the transfer market is going to be vital for the Spaniard to continue moulding his side and targeting the likes of Rice is surely evidence that Arteta knows what it takes to help his team reach the next level.

Manchester City captain Ilkay Gundogan has also been mooted with a switch to the Emirates, which could be a stroke of genius from the 41-year-old coach heading into next season.