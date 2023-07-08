Arsenal are set to take a break regarding incoming transfers following the signings of Declan Rice and Jurrien Timber, according to journalist Dean Jones.

What has Arsenal's transfer window been like?

The Gunners have really attacked the transfer market as they look to take the next step forward following their success last campaign, finishing second after a title challenge with Manchester City and returning to the Champions League for the first time since Arsene Wenger was manager of the club.

The north London side's first move this window was completing the signing of German forward Kai Havertz from rivals Chelsea for a fee reported to be in the region of £65m. The 24-year-old spent three seasons at Stamford Bridge, with his greatest moment being scoring the winning goal in the 2021 Champions League final against City.

The club have also agreed a fee of around £38m for Ajax defender Timber. The 22-year-old Dutch international has come through Ajax's youth system and last summer was the subject of heavy interest from Erik ten Hag and Manchester United before the club ultimately made the move for his former teammate Lisandro Martinez.

The defender has received praise from National team captain Virgil Van Dijk, who said that he "wasn't as far along as he [Timber] is (at the same age)".

The biggest move for Mikel Arteta this summer has undoubtedly been the move for Rice. The West Ham captain led his side to their first-ever European trophy and after weeks of tense negotiations, the two clubs finally reached an agreement on a £105m fee for the English international, who is set to undergo a medical soon. The 24-year-old also reportedly garnered interest from Manchester City, but he will play his football at the Emirates next season.

However, Jones has said on The Football Terrace's 'Done Deal' show that Arsenal will have to wait until the "second phase" of the window for any more incomings, especially in the wide areas, with the focus now on trimming down the squad with some outgoings.

"The focus has been so heavily on getting these first three guys through the door that there is no certainty over who they go for in that position [right wing] yet. So let's wait until the mini clearout starts to take place, the tidy up I should say, of the Arsenal squad takes place.

"And then we'll see, once that second phase is ready to be activated if Arsenal can go for those players in the wide areas."

Who will Arsenal sell this summer?

The club are set to listen to offers for a number of players this window as they look to recoup some of the £208m they have spent so far.

One player who has already left the Emirates is midfielder Granit Xhaka. The 30-year-old has joined German side Bayer Leverkusen in a deal worth £21.4m. The Swiss international spent six seasons with the Gunners, where he made 297 appearances across all competitions and had a spell as club captain.

Reports also state that his midfield partner from last season Thomas Partey could also be departing the club this summer, with Juventus interested in his signature. Partey enjoyed the best season of his Arsenal career last time out, making 45 appearances for club and country and recording WhoScored rating of 6.92. However, with the arrival of Rice and the reports that the club are looking at Southampton's Romeo Lavia, the Ghanaian could find his game time reduced.

A number of Arsenal defenders could also move on this summer, with Scottish full-back Kieran Tierney being most notably linked with a move to Newcastle United. The 26-year-old has struggled to beat out Oleksandr Zinchenko for the starting spot at left-back, making just six starts in the league last season, and is reportedly holding talks this week with the manager to figure out his future at the club.

Englishman Rob Holding is another player who could leave the club this summer, with journalist Ed Aarons reporting that the centre-back is expected to depart this summer, either permanently or via a loan switch. Holding make 24 appearances for the side last campaign and had an extended run of games following William Saliba's season-ending injury.

It is hard to guess how much Arsenal will make off these player sales, but the club will be hoping it is enough to fund the "second phase" of their already strong window.