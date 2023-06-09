Arsenal are believed to have made the most headway in the race to potentially sign West Ham United's Declan Rice ahead of the summer window.

How much will Declan Rice cost?

The Gunners may not have been able to get their hands on the Premier League's top prize this season but they will go into the new campaign with Champions League football on the menu.

And ahead of the summer transfer window, they are clearly looking to get off to a flying start as they monitor the situation of West Ham's Rice.

Indeed, it is believed the north London side have been eyeing a move for the 24-year-old for a while now but were waiting until the conclusion of the Hammers' European campaign.

Now the Irons have got their hands on the Europa Conference League trophy, it is reported the Gunners will look to lodge their first bid for the midfielder.

Arsenal are not the only club who are interested in potentially making a move for Rice this summer with Bayern Munich also believed to be keen on the Englishman.

What is clear, though, is that any side who are looking to secure his services this summer will have to part with a significant amount of money for the £100m-rated star.

And speaking on the Five YouTube channel, reliable journalist David Ornstein has claimed Mikel Arteta's side are the club that sit in the best position to land the midfielder, currently:

"But I sense that the consensus across the industry is that Arsenal will try and press on with this and rapidly to try and strike an agreement."

"From everything we know, Arsenal appear to stand the best chance and have made the most headway."

Will Arsenal sign Declan Rice?

The Gunners are expected to see a number of changes to their midfield from the 2022/23 campaign as they prepare for the new season.

Indeed, it is believed Granit Xhaka could well be headed for the exit doors in north London with a potential return to the Bundesliga with Borussia Monchengladbach possibly on the cards.

On top of the Switzerland international's potential departure, Jorginho is also believed to be on the transfer pile this summer despite only signing in January.

However, it will be interesting to see whether Edu Gaspar is willing to allow any major exits in midfield before potentially securing a deal for the West Ham midfielder.

Given Arsenal are not the only side showing an interest in him, it will also be intriguing to see whether a possible bidding war develops over the coming weeks.

Of course, the player may have a priority to where he wants to play his football for the foreseeable future, however, West Ham will be keen to bring in the biggest figure for their star man.