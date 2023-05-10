Arsenal may have been handed a potential transfer boost in their reported interest in the Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia.

Do Arsenal want to sign another midfielder?

The Gunners are still fighting at the top end of the table with just a handful of games remaining as they eye up the Premier League title.

However, they could potentially fall short to Manchester City following a run of disappointing results over the course of last month.

Despite the club being locked in on the title race as they look to end their drought having last won the English crown almost two decades ago, transfer reports are beginning to emerge.

It is believed the north London club are eyeing up some midfield upgrades with links to the likes of Declan Rice and Moises Caicedo.

However, it is also reported the Gunners hold an interest in the Southampton youngster, Lavia, amid their expected relegation over the coming weeks.

The Belgian is believed to have a clause in his deal which could see Manchester City bring him back to the Etihad Stadium.

But speaking on his YouTube channel, Fabrizio Romano has claimed that clause will not be active until next summer which will improve the chances for Arsenal if they are to pursue him:

(1:35) "But there is a crucial point guys on Romeo Lavia. The clause, the buy-back clause and option for Manchester City is only valid in summer 2024. So this is why many clubs will try to attack the situation this summer and to sign the player this summer. Otherwise, City could be back in the race next summer with that very good clause for them."

"But also Arsenal are following him so the race is absolutely open for Romeo Lavia. It's one to watch in the summer."

Could Arsenal land Lavia?

The reports would suggest a new midfielder will be high on the agenda for the Gunners going into the summer, however, who could make way?

It has recently been suggested that Granit Xhaka could be headed for the exit doors with a possible return to Germany on the cards.

Indeed, according to Sky Germany, Bayer Leverkusen remain interested in potentially bringing the Switzerland international back to the Bundesliga.

But it is caveated by the suggestion that the midfielder's possible exit is more likely to go through in next year's summer window.

The young Belgian has been hailed as an "absolute monster" by reporter Benjy Nurick and it is clear to see why when he ranks inside the top ninth percentile for blocks made (via FBref).

Although Xhaka has outperformed the 19-year-old in an attacking sense, Lavia has shone defensively having offered more than double the number of tackles per 90 minutes (via FBref).

In addition, the Southampton man has also offered his side considerably more take-ons over the course of the season compared to the Arsenal midfielder.

It seems as if Arsenal have a number of options on their list of potential midfield targets, but could this transfer insight from Romano prove too attractive to turn down for Edu Gaspar?