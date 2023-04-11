Arsenal will be looking to address three key areas in the summer transfer window after their attention turns from the Premier League title.

What do Arsenal want to sign in the summer?

The Gunners were handed a slight blow to their pursuit of the Premier League title over the weekend in their clash at Anfield against Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool.

Mikel Arteta's men had taken a 2-0 lead inside the first half and were looking comfortable to take all three points away from Merseyside.

However, the momentum changed dramatically and left the Gunners hanging on to what turned out to be a valuable point on the road.

Although eyes are firmly set on getting their hands on the title, it seems as if there are already some plans in place for the upcoming summer transfer window.

Indeed, speaking to GiveMeSport, insider Dean Jones has provided his information on the three key positions which Edu Gaspar will be looking to add to over the coming months:

"The Gunners will also look to sign a full-back, a young and emerging central midfielder, and an exciting wide forward," said Jones.

"Last week we revealed how Ridle Baku of Wolfsburg was a player that recruitment staff had started to keep a close eye on. That came on the back of Arsenal’s need for a right back being magnified by an injury to Takehiro Tomiyasu, who is ruled out for the rest of the season after undergoing knee surgery."

Can Arsenal improve over the summer?

Coming up against a squad as strong as Manchester City's, any side that attempts to put forward a solid title charge will need to be almost perfect throughout the campaign.

Arsenal have not been too far off that this season with only three defeats to their name throughout the course of the league campaign.

One of those did come against Pep Guardiola's side which may provide some with an indication that they are not quite yet at the level of City in terms of their squad depth.

But it has to be remembered Arsenal have not played Champions League football for what six years nevermind offered a title push.

But it will be interesting to see whether any major changes are made to the starting XI over the summer or whether Arteta looks to make some additions to his squad depth.

A huge crunch game is on the horizon for Arsenal when they visit City at the Etihad Stadium and that could provide an indication of any weaknesses which may need addressing over the summer window.