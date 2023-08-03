As Arsenal step up their interest in Brentford goalkeeper, David Raya, reports in Italy have suggested that the Gunners are now also plotting a move for Dinamo Zagreb defender, Josip Sutalo...

How much would Josip Sutalo cost?

According to Corriere dello Sport - via Sport Witness - the north Londoners are believed to have joined Serie A side, Fiorentina in the race for the Croatian centre-back, with the presence of Mikel Arteta's side seemingly set to prove something of a problem for the Italian outfit.

As per the report, the Florence-based side are said to have already seen a €15m (£13m) offer rejected by the 23-year-old's current side, with the selling party seemingly hoping to recoup close to €25m (£21m) if they are to cash in this summer.

That figure is deemed to be 'frightening' for I Viola, although the expectation is that those at the Emirates would be far more able to match that asking price, if the Premier League giants are to step up their interest.

Who is Josip Sutalo?

That interest in the 6 foot 3 titan may come as something of a surprise considering that Arteta has already moved to bring Jurrien Timber to the club to help compete with the likes of Gabriel, William Saliba and Jakub Kiwior, although having been regarded as "one of the most underrated U-23 CBs in Europe" by talent scout Jacek Kulig, it is easy to see why Sutalo has caught the eye.

It does appear that following their unsuccessful title charge last season, the Gunners are particularly keen to bolster their strength in depth, amid reports that the club have agreed personal terms with the aforementioned Raya in order to provide competition for Aaron Ramsdale in the sticks.

With the Spain international having even been described as a "better keeper" than Ramsdale by talkSPORT's Gabby Agbonlahor, it may be that the current Bees could be the man in the sticks on a regular basis next term, with the promising Sutalo stationed ahead of him in one of those centre-back berths.

Much like Raya - who ranked first in the division last season for saves made - Sutalo is seemingly the type of player that will do all he can try and deny the opposition, as he notably ranks in the top 3% among his European peers for blocks made, as well as in the top 18% for tackles made.

That ball-winning prowess was particularly evident last season as the towering colossus averaged 2.9 tackles and interceptions from his 27 league appearances in his homeland, with that a better record than both Gabriel (2.1) and Saliba (two) for instance.

What is also striking about the Zagreb man is his ease at playing out from the back as he also ranks in the top 13% for successful take-ons as a marker of his ability to drive up the pitch, while he also recorded an average pass accuracy rate of 93% in 2022/23, again a greater record than both Gabriel (90%) and Saliba (91%).

That trait could ensure that Sutalo is able to comfortably link up with Raya in the defensive unit, with the latter man also a master in possession. As Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp stated back in 2021, the Barcelona-born 'keeper "could wear the number ten shirt" such is his brilliance on the ball, with the 27-year-old set to be able to pick out the Croatian defender with relative ease.

If not installed as starting options straight away, that pairing could swiftly cement themselves as key figures under Arteta for the upcoming campaign.