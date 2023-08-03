Arsenal are reportedly keen to strengthen their centre-back ranks yet again this summer following the prior signing of Jurrien Timber, amid reports that the Gunners are leading the way in the race to land Croatian international, Josip Sutalo.

How much would Josip Sutalo cost?

According to Italian outlet Tuttomercatoweb, the north Londoners - as well as Premier League rivals West Ham United - are said to be among the frontrunners in the battle to sign the 23-year-old, with the Bundesliga duo of RB Leipzig and Bayer Leverkusen also named as the clubs who are in the 'front row' at present.

As per the piece, the defender's current side, Dinamo Zagreb, are seemingly in 'no hurry' to sell the 6 foot 3 ace, with the player's valuation said to be continuing to rise 'more and more', amid the growing list of suitors.

The report also hints that Mikel Arteta's side have 'already exceeded the €20m [£17m] threshold', thus inferring that a bid may have already been made by the Emirates outfit.

How good is Josip Sutalo?

With the likes of Gabriel, William Saliba, Jakub Kiwior, Rob Holding and the aforementioned Timber - who signed on a £34m deal from Ajax earlier this summer - already on the books, it may be difficult to see the logic in forking out to land yet another central defender before the September deadline.

That being said, however, Sutalo could potentially represent "a big bargain" for any interested party - as talent scout Jacek Kulig suggested last year - with the towering ace arguably "one of the most underrated CBs in Europe", as per Kulig.

Also dubbed "complete & elegant" by the respected insider, the eight-cap international could well aid Declan Rice in strengthening the spine of Arteta's side next season, with excitement building at seeing the Englishman in action in 2023/24 following his £105m switch from West Ham.

While the 24-year-old showed 'huge promise' while operating on the left of a midfield three against Monaco earlier this week, as per the Evening Standard's Matt Verri, the one-time Chelsea youth asset also has the capability to be deployed in a deep-lying, number six berth - as he did so regularly during his time at the London Stadium.

If Rice is to take on that latter role with the Gunners, he could establish a formidable partnership with Sutalo behind him, with the pair likely to prove a real stern test for any opposition forward line due to their ball-winning prowess.

In the case of Rice, the 6 foot 1 gem is a master at sniffing out the danger and regaining possession as he ranks in the top 5% among his European peers for interceptions made per 90, having also averaged 3.8 tackles and interceptions per game in the Premier League last season - a greater record than his new teammate, Thomas Partey achieved, for instance (2.9 tackles and interceptions per game).

Sutalo, meanwhile, was just as effective last term from his centre-back berth after averaging 2.9 tackles and interceptions per game in Croatia's top tier, while he also ranks in the top 18% for tackles made per 90 among his European peers - amid his displays in the Champions League in 2022/23.

With the Zagreb ace also typically looking to drive out with the ball - as he ranks in the top 13% for successful take-ons per 90 - he would seemingly be able to bomb forward in the knowledge that Rice could step in to cover him, with the latter man having regularly played as a centre-back during his early days with the Hammers.

That combination could well prove to be a dream partnership for Arteta moving forward, with the wait now on to see if Arsenal can win the intense race for Sutalo's signature.