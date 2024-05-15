Arsenal have now made a "formal" bid to sign a £52 million player, and he's even been called "perfect" for manager Mikel Arteta.

Edu planning Arsenal signing spree

Sporting director Edu is planning to make four key signings for the north Londoners this summer, and they're spread across a variety of areas in the squad.

From the defence to attack, it is believed that Edu wants to bring in a new goalkeeper, defender, midfielder and forward at Arsenal (Simon Collings), as they continue to build after what has been an impressive campaign - regardless of whether they win the Premier League or not.

There is a very serious case to be made that this current Man City team under Pep Guardiola are potentially the best footballing side England has ever seen, so even pushing them this far is an achievement in itself.

Arsenal's most impressive league wins this season Arsenal 5-0 Chelsea Sheffield United 0-6 Arsenal Burnley 0-5 Arsenal West Ham 0-6 Arsenal Arsenal 5-0 Crystal Palace

Provided they beat Everton on the final day, Arsenal could finish the season on 89 points, which would've been enough to lift the title in 20 out of the last 31 seasons since the Premier League's inception (GiveMeSport).

The Gunners could be just one or two star additions away from near-invincibility, as some of their performances across 2023/2024 would highly suggest. Trimming and upgrading the squad is necessary, with this looming summer window set to be a crucial one at the Emirates Stadium.

Their midfield could look very different by next season. Arsenal are open to offers for Thomas Partey as he enters the final 12 months of his contract, while Mohamed Elneny appears set to leave north London as a free agent.

Arsenal have been linked with a host of potential replacements for the former, and one who's been regularly mentioned is Real Sociedad star Martin Zubimendi.

Arsenal now table formal bid to sign Martin Zubimendi

The Spaniard's contract includes a £52 million release clause, but it is believed Arsenal have attempted a low-ball proposal prior to the summer window's opening.

Indeed, according to Tutto Juve this week, Arsenal have tabled a "formal" £43 million offer for Zubimendi as they look to test Sociedad's resolve. This could apparently trigger an early bidding war between interested sides, but unfortunately for Juventus, they've already been priced out.

The 25-year-old has been in exceptional form for Sociedad, making 31 La Liga appearances as a mainstay under head coach Imanol Alguacil, and reliable transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano believes he is the "perfect" midfielder for Arsenal.

“My personal feeling is that Zubimendi would be fantastic, even if [Amadou] Onana and Douglas [Luiz] have the advantage of both already knowing the Premier League," said Romano in an interview with CaughtOffside three months ago.

"Zubimendi is [a] fantastic player, he can help with his vision, quality and intelligence on the ball – he’s the perfect midfielder."