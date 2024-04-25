Arsenal have tabled a five-year contract offer to try and tempt a £69 million striker into joining them, and he actually shares the same agent as Gunners defender Cedric Soares.

Edu and Arteta targeting prolific new striker for Arsenal

It is perhaps one of the worst-kept secrets in football that Arsenal are keen on bringing in a new number nine when the transfer window reopens.

Fabrizio Romano has backed that Arsenal wish to acquire an "important" striker for manager Mikel Arteta, as sporting director Edu sets his sights on the likes of Sporting Lisbon star Viktor Gyokeres among other options.

"Arsenal will sign an important striker this summer, and one of the names on their list is Viktor Gyokeres," said Romano on one of his Daily Briefings recently.

They’ve been following the Sporting Lisbon striker during this remarkable season, but they’re not the only ones. Gyokeres is appreciated by Arsenal, but they still have to decide what they’re going to do, and remember that the Swedish striker has a €100m release clause, with Sporting insisting that they want something very close to this fee, not something like €50 or €60m as reported by some media outlets.

Arsenal's top scorers in the league this season Goals Bukayo Saka 14 Kai Havertz 11 Leandro Trossard 10 Martin Odegaard 8 Declan Rice 6

"Let’s see what happens with Arsenal, but they could have other options too."

In terms of the "other options" reportedly being targeted, there are many, with the likes of Napoli striker Victor Osimhen and Brentford striker Ivan Toney linked in the last few months alone.

Arsenal have been one of the league's most imperious attacking sides this season, and are still firmly in the title race as they wait for a potential slip up from Man City and look to keep chase with Pep Guardiola's side.

Three Gunners stars in Bukayo Saka, Kai Havertz and Leandro Trossard boast double digits in terms of league goals scored, but that hasn't deterred Arsenal's transfer plans as they still look to add a goalscorer.

Arsenal table contract offer to sign Joshua Zirkzee

Another target who's been widely linked is Bologna forward Joshua Zirkzee.

The £68 million Serie A star's netted 11 goals in 31 league games this season, and it is believed his playing style is an attraction for Arsenal. Now, according to Tuttosport in Italy, via Sport Witness, the north Londoners are ready to accelerate their pursuit of the striker.

Indeed, it is believed Arsenal have tabled a five-year contract offer for Zirkzee via his agent, Kia Joorabchian, who also manages the affairs of Soares (Transfermarkt). The salary offer comes in at around £98,000-per-week, according to this report.

“He’s a great player," said AC Milan boss Stefano Pioli on Zirkzee this season.

"I’ve followed him since his days at Bayern Munich and then at my Parma. A fantastic player, with physicality and quality. He has everything. He’s doing very well at Bologna."