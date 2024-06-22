Arsenal have submitted an opening bid to sign one club's £34 million star, coming after claims that he's also very keen to join the north Londoners.

Edu targeting four key signings for Arsenal this summer

It is reported that sporting director Edu wants to reinforce Mikel Arteta's ranks with four key summer signings - a new goalkeeper, defender, midfielder and forward - as they look to mount another Premier League title challenge.

Aaron Ramsdale is looking very likely to leave Arsenal, meaning the Gunners need to target a new back-up keeper to David Raya, and they've been linked with a host of names for the role - including £10 million Netherlands number shot-stopper Justin Bijlow.

A new midfield engine man to compliment or compete with star man Declan Rice is also looking likely to be a key transfer wish for the club, especially as Thomas Partey enters the final 12 months of his contract and edges closer to the Arsenal exit door.

Thomas Partey's all-time stats for Arsenal in all competitions Total (via Transfermarkt) Appearances 115 Goals 5 Assists 4 Bookings 24 Red cards 1 Minutes played 7,822

Saudi sides have been in talks with Partey over a move to the Middle East, which would leave Arteta short of numbers in that area of the team. Jorginho recently signed an extension to keep him at the Emirates, but Mohamed Elneny is set to leave when his contract expires.

Meanwhile, further forward, Arteta is keen to sign a young partner for Kai Havertz, so a new striker potentially coming to Arsenal is certainly one to watch in the coming weeks.

Defensively, it is believed that the Gunners could for a new full-back or central defender to hand Arteta some alternative options to mainstays in the starting eleven. Doubts surround Oleksandr Zinchenko's suitability, while Kieran Tierney is looking set to be sold by Arsenal this summer.

"There are undeniable positives, but there are also obvious negatives," said journalist Charles Watts on Zinchenko.

"The thing is that right now, probably for the first time since he joined, the negatives are starting to outweigh the positives. Arsenal’s side has evolved at pace under Arteta. Last season Zinchenko was an essential part of it, but now his place in the starting XI is up for debate.

Jakub Kiwior, Takehiro Tomiyasu and Ben White all stand out as Arteta's other full-back options, but it is believed Arsenal wish to bring in a natural full-back to provide a different dimension out wide.

Arsenal submit opening bid to sign Ferdi Kadioglu

Supporters will be very familiar with a heavily-linked full-back target, Turkey international star Ferdi Kadioglu.

The Fenerbahce defender, who's representing his country at Euro 2024, is said to be attracting serious interest from Arsenal. There were even suggestions that Kadioglu is keen to sign and may have already agreed to join, and while this has yet to come to fruition, a report from Turkey claims that a bid has gone in from Edu.

Ajan Spor state that Arsenal have made a £17 million offer to sign Kadioglu, but Fenerbahce have snubbed their first approach and could hold out for as much as £34 million.

It remains to be seen if they up the ante in their pursuit of the 24-year-old, but they do face stiff competition from Champions League finalists Borussia Dortmund.