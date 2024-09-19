Arsenal are in talks with a prestigious player and his agents ahead of January, with transfer chief Edu Gaspar apparently considering the prospect of a major signing at the Emirates Stadium this winter.

Arsenal's rumoured transfer plans for 2025

Edu and his recruitment team are constantly at work when it comes to transfers, and it is believed they have one eye set on 2025, as the club maintain their efforts to upgrade Arteta's squad where needed.

The Premier League title hopefuls have been unlucky when it comes to their latest summer recruits, with midfielder Mikel Merino out injured for weeks after fracturing his shoulder in training. Meanwhile, centre-back Riccardo Calafiori, who signed for £42 million from Bologna, was also forced to sit out of their North London Derby win over Tottenham on Sunday.

Arsenal spent around £100 million on their summer signings of Merino, Calafiori, David Raya, Neto and Raheem Sterling - reinforcing multiple areas of Arteta's squad - but the ever-increasing demands of top-flight football mean elite sides require strength in depth to compete at the highest level.

However, that isn't to say every player isn't hand-picked with the utmost care, as Edu explained earlier this year in an interview with Brazilian news outlet Estadao.

“You can’t sign for the sake of signing. It has to be a process that takes weeks and weeks," said Edu on Arsenal's transfer policy.

"On my desk, I have reports of over 180 pages on one player. It’s really detailed stuff. Physical, technical, mental profile, whether he has Premier League experience, whether he’ll be able to adapt. Everything. We analyse our deficiencies, where we can improve, where we can invest and then we go in search of that new name. We’ve been discussing what I’m going to do now since January. It’s not my decision or Mikel’s. It’s a group decision.”

Ahead of January, the club have already been linked with a few interesting names. It is believed that Arsenal are targeting Lille striker Jonathan David, who could be available for a cut-price winter fee, considering his contract expires next summer.

Edu is also monitoring Leroy Sane, with his Bayern Munich deal also running out in 2025, and he isn't the only star from Bavaria being watched over by Emirates Stadium transfer chiefs.

Leroy Sane's Bayern Munich Stats (2023/24) Competition Games Goals Assists Bundesliga 27 8 11 Champions League 12 2 2 DFB-Pokal 2 0 0 DFL-Supercup 1 0 0

A new forward could well be on the agenda for next year going by recent reports, and a familiar name who remains in their thinking is Sporting Lisbon sensation Viktor Gyokeres.

Arsenal in talks with Viktor Gyokeres and his reps ahead of January

Gyokeres was a rumoured Arsenal summer target, with reports heavily linking the Swede to north London. Now, TEAMtalk have an update on their interest, and the outlet claims that Arsenal talks are "underway" with Gyokeres and his representatives, as Edu ponders a "blockbuster" January transfer.

The 26-year-old, who has started 2024/2025 in fine form with nine goals and three assists in seven appearances, won't come cheap - as Sporting maintain their stance that interested clubs will need to pay his £84 million release clause.

Gyokeres is arguably Europe's most in-form striker right now, alongside City superstar Erling Haaland and Bayern's Harry Kane, so it is little wonder the Primeira Liga side won't let him leave on the cheap. Pundit John Wenham has called the towering forward a potential "exciting signing" for suitors, and he'd certainly give Kai Havertz some serious competition for a place up front in Arteta's starting line up.