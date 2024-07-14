As Arsenal’s pre-season preparations got underway under the sun over the last few days, boss Mikel Arteta admitted that the summer transfer window of 2024 had been much slower so far.

This time last year the Gunners had already confirmed the arrivals of Kai Havertz, Jurrien Timber and Declan Rice. This year? Well, they’re yet to confirm any business as of yet.

What are the Premier League runners-up trying to do? Well, they want a goalkeeper that’s for sure.

They have lodged a bid to sign Daniel Bentley from Wolves and young Ajax stopper Tommy Setford is also on their shortlist.

Still, there should be a few more exciting transfers lined up beyond second string goalkeepers.

Arsenal’s hunt for a new midfielder

Whether or not they still wanted him, one of the club’s alleged targets in Everton’s Amadou Onana looks as though he’s now on his way to Aston Villa.

Another mooted target has been Real Sociedad’s Mikel Merino who has been on the scoresheet for Spain at Euro 2024.

It’s thought the Gunners are keen on a bargain deal that could be worth around £21m. Why so cheap? The Spaniard’s contract expires in 2025.

If they wanted to head down the more expensive route then they could go back in for Newcastle midfielder Bruno Guimaraes.

That’s according to Arsenal insider teamnewsandtix who has recently been a regular guest on the Charles Watts podcast.

Speaking recently, he admitted that Guimaraes is a player the Londoners could attempt to sign before the transfer window closes.

Arsenal wanted the player a couple of years ago before he ended up at St James’ Park and interest still remains. The trouble is, it could well take around £80m to prise him away from the north east.

How Merino and Guimaraes compare

The idea of signing Merino has been gathering momentum in recent days. Arsenal fans seem to like him too. It’s no surprise why. Compared to Granit Xhaka, his range of passing and ability to break up the play would make him pretty perfect for that No.8 role in Arteta’s team.

Yet, what if there was a Premier League-proven player just waiting to be snapped up?

We know the Arsenal recruitment team has enjoyed dealing with other English clubs and they could repeat that strategy here, welcoming Guimaraes - a long-term target - to the Emirates Stadium.

So, why would he be a better recruit than Merino? He’s got that Premier League experience for starters. Then there’s that immense quality, notably at both ends of the pitch.

Guimaraes vs Merino (2023/24) Stat (per 90 mins) Guimaraes Merino Goals 0.19 0.18 Assists 0.22 0.11 Passing & creativity Pass accuracy 83.9% 76.2% Key passes 1.71 0.72 Progressive passes 7.80 5.91 Shot-creating actions 3.94 2.36 Ball carrying Successful take-ons 1.98 0.87 Progressive carries 1.79 0.94 Defending Tackles won 1.46 1.56 Interceptions 0.96 0.58 Stats via FBref.

A carry is considered progressive if the ball is moved towards the opponent's goal at least 10 yards from its starting point or is carried into the penalty area.

While nothing really separated Guimaraes and Merino in the goals department last season, the Brazilian sensation does have him beat in pretty much every area besides tackles. Even then, there’s not a great deal in it let’s be honest.

Said to be “quite similar to Rice in the way he plays” by GIVEMESPORT reporter Dean Jones. it really is no surprise when you look at the stats comparison above.

The Toon star is a far better carrier of the ball, creates far more shooting opportunities and would appear to be crisper and more accurate with his passing compared to the aforementioned Merino. Coincidentally, those are all stats that Rice thrives in too.

What’s not to like? Well the price tag is rather remarkable and it does seem unlikely that Edu and Co will cough up such a big fee this summer.

That being said, they do need to make a statement to Manchester City this off-season. Perhaps signing Guimaraes would be that statement. Watch this space.