Chelsea continued their impressive start to life under Enzo Maresca with a convincing 5-1 victory over Shamrock Rovers to complete a 100% start to their UEFA Conference League campaign.

A hat-trick from Marc Guiu was the highlight of the game with defender Marc Cucurella also getting himself on the scoresheet as the Blues romped to a 4-1 half-time lead, before adding a fifth in the second half.

Another player on target against the Irish side was midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, who curled home with a fabulous left-footed strike after Christopher Nkunku was challenged in the box.

Despite enjoying a decent Conference League campaign, Dewsbury-Hall is yet to make a real impact in the Premier League for his new club, making just five appearances all season and yet to register a goal contribution.

It seems that the former Leicester midfielder's lack of league action has put a number of clubs on alert for the upcoming January transfer window.

Chelsea could be set to lose summer signing

Dewsbury-Hall has featured in all six of Chelsea's European games this season, scoring twice and assisting once. The midfielder has been performing well in a number of key facets of the game but as of yet cannot break into Maresca's Premier League midfield.

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall Conference League stats 24/25 Stats (six games) Dewsbury-Hall Goals 2 Shots 10 Assists 1 Pass accuracy 91.1% Chances created 13 Tackles won 75% Stats via FOTMOB

Not only has Dewsbury-Hall contributed goals and assists, but it seems his all-round play has been solid for Chelsea with a 91.1% pass accuracy and 75% of his tackles won among the highlights.

This form has attracted the attention of a number of Premier League clubs and, according to CaughtOffside, Arsenal are planning a January move for the Chelsea midfielder.

The Gunners see Dewsbury-Hall as an ideal fit for their midfield following the struggles of new signing Mikel Merino and could make contact with Chelsea despite only acquiring Dewsbury-Hall from Leicester in the summer for £30m.

Chelsea set to make another Havertz mistake

Should Chelsea allow their £80k-per-week star leave the club for Arsenal, it wouldn't be the first time that the Gunners have raided Stamford Bridge in recent years.

That list grew in the summer when winger Raheem Sterling joined Arsenal on loan from Chelsea for the 2024/25 season. Arguably, the most successful of those transfers has been Kai Havertz, who has excelled since joining the North London side and Chelsea would not want a repeat with Dewsbury-Hall.

Haverz scored 32 goals in 139 appearances for Chelsea and is only eight goals away from eclipsing that record at Arsenal having only played 74 times. Havertz is also performing better for Arsenal in a number of other key metrics.

Kai Havertz season 24/25 v season 22/23 & season 21/22 Stats (per 90) 24/25 22/23 21/22 Expected assisted goals 0.15 0.13 0.11 Goals per shot on target 0.38 0.19 0.35 Minutes per match 89 81 77 Offsides 10 28 12 Fouls committed 28 60 40 Stats via FBref

Havertz, having joined Arsenal, is not only providing more expected assists but seems to have also refined his finishing ability with more goals per shot on target at The Emirates.

Furthermore, Havertz has more durability at Arsenal with a higher minutes per match rate and is maturing as a player too with fewer offsides and fewer fouls committed at the Gunners compared to his Chelsea days.

As interest in Dewsbury-Hall will no doubt intensify during the upcoming transfer window, boss Maresca would be wise to consider that Chelsea have let players go in the past that could now be valuable assets in their title push.