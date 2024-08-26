We have finally made it to the final week of the transfer window, and while some clubs can sit back safe in the knowledge that they've completed their summer business, Arsenal cannot.

At this point in time, the only new addition to the first team has been Riccardo Calafiori, although based on reports, the signing of Mikel Merino is all but sewn up, with his medical already out of the way.

However, while both internationals will undoubtedly improve Mikel Arteta's squad, there is still a belief among fans and many in the media that the North Londoners need to strengthen their frontline, especially off the back of Gabriel Jesus' most recent injury.

Fortunately, recent reports have once again linked a world-class attacker to last season's Premier League runners-up, and he'd be incredible alongside Merino.

Arsenal transfer news

According to a recent report from Spain, Arsenal are still interested in signing Athletic Bilbao superstar Nico Williams.

The European champion was heavily touted for a move to the Emirates earlier this summer, only for the links to cool off the back of stories claiming he wanted to move to Barcelona before it then looked like he'd stay with the Basque outfit for another campaign.

However, this recent report claims that while there are still some complications around the winger's wage and desire to remain in Spain, the Catalans' inability to secure his services this summer has given the Gunners another opportunity to get this deal done, which would require an offer of around £48m due to his release clause.

It would be a costly and complicated transfer to get over the line, but based on Williams' form last season, one well worth pursuing, especially as he could be great with Merino.

Why Williams' would be great with Merino

So, with Merino's move all but complete at this point, it seems almost certain that his primary role in the team will be to play as the out-and-out left eight, in turn allowing Declan Rice to move back into the six, which he described as his "best position" and seeing Martin Odegaard continue his work in the ten role.

However, while the Spaniard's likely to have the most impact on his fellow midfielders in North London, he's also undoubtedly going to form a fantastic partnership with whoever is playing at left-wing - ideally Williams - akin to how the Norwegian genius plays so well with Bukayo Saka on the right.

The soon-to-be former Real Sociedad star would naturally form a relationship with whoever's on the left due to his position on the pitch, but the nature of his game will only see that partnership improve.

For example, in 45 appearances last season, the 28-year-old racked up eight goals and five assists, suggesting that he'll be able to either provide an excellent ball for the Bilbao star to latch onto and finish, or he'll be occupying defenders himself due to his goal threat, in turn freeing up space for the 22-year-old "level raiser", as dubbed by data analyst Ben Mattinson, to exploit himself.

Moreover, the former Newcastle United ace is a serial duel winner, being the only player in Europe's top seven leagues last season to win over 300, meaning he could win an aerial duel from a goal kick for the Pamplona-born dynamo to then get onto and launch a rapid attack down the wings.

Ultimately, the midfield veteran looks ideally suited to form a brilliant partnership with whoever plays left-wing for the Gunners.

Still, considering Williams racked up a frankly absurd haul of eight goals and 19 assists in 37 games last season, he would be the dream option.

Williams' 23/24 Appearances 37 Goals 8 Assists 19 Goal Involvements per Match 0.72 All Stats via Transfermarkt

Therefore, Edu Gaspar and Co must do what they can to get this transfer over the line, as a partnership between the Spanish internationals on the left to complement the one between Odegaard and Saka on the right could lead them to Premier League glory this season.