The last week or so has been a roller coaster of emotions for Arsenal fans.

First, they had to deal with the demoralising 0-0 Premier League draw at home to Everton, then came the high of coming back from 1-0 down to beat Crystal Palace 3-2 in the League Cup, and then Mikel Arteta's side demolished the Eagles 5-1 at Selhurst Park, only to lose Bukayo Saka to a suspected Hamstring injury.

While the loss of the Hale End superstar is a massive concern, the game in South London did at least see the continuation of Gabriel Jesus' incredible return to form.

Arsenal's recent form Competition Opponent Result Premier League Crystal Palace (A) 5-1 (W) League Cup Crystal Palace (H) 3-2 (W) Premier League Everton (H) 0-0 (D) Champions League AS Monaco (H) 3-0 (W) Premier League Fulham (A) 1-1 (D)

However, based on recent reports, the club are still on the hunt for a new number nine, and the player being touted for a move to the club could be the perfect upgrade on the Brazilian.

Arsenal transfer news

According to a recent report from Spain, Arsenal have maintained their strong interest in Juventus star Dušan Vlahović.

Alongside the Gunners, the report also claims that Manchester United are keen on the Serbian international and could rival the North Londoners for his signature next month.

A potential price for the player is not mentioned in the story, but according to reports from earlier this year, the Old Lady valued the dangerous striker at around £67m.

It would be a costly transfer to get over the line, but given Vlahovic's incredible ability, one well worth pursuing, especially as he could be a dream Jesus upgrade.

How Vlahović compares to Jesus

So, based on Arsenal's recent uptick in form going forward, it would seem that Jesus has reestablished himself as Arteta's first-choice striker.

Therefore, if the club were able to get this transfer over the line, Vlahović would be in direct competition with the Brazilian for a starting berth in the team, so who comes out on top?

Unfortunately for the Gunners' current number nine, when it comes to pure output over the last few seasons, there is a clear winner, and it's not him.

For example, since moving to N5, he has made 91 appearances for the side, in which he's found the back of the net on 25 occasions and provided 17 assists to boot, equating to an average goal involvement every 2.16 games.

In contrast, Juve's goalscoring "machine," as dubbed by U23 scout Antonio Mango, has made 101 appearances for the Turin outfit, in which he's scored 44 goals and provided nine assists, equating to a slightly more impressive average of a goal involvement every 1.90 games.

Vlahović vs Jesus 2022/23 Vlahović Jesus Appearances 42 33 Goals 14 11 Assists 4 7 Goal + Assists per Match 0.42 0.54 2023/24 Vlahović Jesus Appearances 38 36 Goals 18 8 Assists 3 8 Goal + Assists per Match 0.55 0.44 2024/25 Vlahović Jesus Appearances 21 22 Goals 12 6 Assists 2 2 Goal + Assists per Match 0.66 0.36 All Stats via Transfermarkt

Moreover, while the former Fiorentina star hasn't got a clean injury record, he has missed just 26 games for club and country across his entire career, while the former Manchester City ace has missed a whopping 88 matches.

Lastly, not only is Vlahovic more reliable than Jesus, but he's also three years younger, meaning he could lead the line for at least the next six to seven years if he were to hit the ground running in North London.

Ultimately, Arsenal look to have rediscovered their attacking mojo somewhat in the last week or so, but to ensure they continue to improve and not stagnate, they need to add another talented forward, which is why they must do what they can to sign the Juventus star.