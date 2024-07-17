With just under a month until the Premier League kicks off again, Arsenal need to start getting a move on in the transfer window.

So far, Edu Gaspar and Co have brought in 18-year-old goalkeeper Lucas Nygaard and signed David Raya on a permanent deal, and while that could be seen as a little underwhelming, it does look like Riccardo Calafiori will be joining the club at some point this month.

However, while the club are yet to welcome a new face to the first team, there have been countless links to incredibly exciting stars, and the latest is to someone who's won everything in the game and would be unreal alongside Declan Rice and Martin Odegaard.

Arsenal transfer news

According to a recent report from German publication Bild (via Gooner Talk), Arsenal are interested in signing Bayern Munich star Joshua Kimmich this summer.

The report claims that the German international is keen to move back into a defensive midfield role next season, and with that looking unlikely at the Allianz arena, there is a strong chance of him leaving FC Hollywood in the coming weeks.

It is unclear how much the 29-year-old could cost at present, but with only a year remaining on his £312k-per-week contract, it seems unlikely that he would cost more than his €50m valuation from Transfermarkt, which converts to around £42m.

It could be a pricey deal to get over the line and one that goes against the Gunners' recent trend of buying younger players, but with Kimmich's incredible experience - which has seen him win 14 major trophies - and valuable skillset, he'd certainly be worth it, especially as he could help complete Arteta's midfield.

Related Euro 2024: Football FanCast's Team of the Tournament FFC's Feature & Opinion writers crunched the numbers to determine our Team of the Tournament.

Why Kimmich would be a great signing

So, while Kimmich played most of last season bouncing between the right-back and defensive midfield role for Bayern, his primary role, if he was to join Arsenal, would likely be as the recognised six, an area of the pitch he has started in more than any other.

Kimmich's positional versatility Position Starts Goals Assists Goal Involvements per Match Defensive Midfield 239 26 59 0.35 Right-Back 127 11 44 0.43 Central Midfield 61 7 6 0.21 Centre-Back 22 2 0 0.09 Right Midfield 7 1 0 0.14 All Stats via Transfermarkt

Some might say that this would then impact Rice's game time, but given that he started 19 games last season as the team's left eight, there is no reason to believe he couldn't permanently move there at the Emirates.

In fact, in an interview last season, the former West Ham United captain revealed that while he wasn't expecting to play so many games in this new position at Arsenal, it's a development that gets him "excited."

Moreover, with seven goals and ten assists in 51 games last season, the Englishman has shown he's more than capable of influencing things at the sharp end of the pitch.

Speaking of the sharp end of the pitch, the way Odegaard would benefit from a midfield with the Bayern ace in it is really quite simple: it's extra security.

If the Arsenal captain can go into a game knowing that opponents will have to get past Rice and Kimmich before they then have to try and beat the leading defence in the league and, finally, the golden glove winner in between the sticks, he'll be able to focus much more of his energy on the attacking side of the game.

Now, he'd certainly still contribute to the team defensively - I don't think Arteta will allow anyone to slack on that front - but this extra layer of safety might see him stay that bit higher in games and, in turn, become an even more effective creator for the attacking players.

Ultimately, while Kimmich is older than the players Arsenal have targeted in recent years, his immense experience and ability to control games from the base of midfield make him an incredibly appealing signing. Alongside Odegaard and Rice, the "phenomenal" star, as dubbed by José Mourinho, could help create the best midfield in the league.