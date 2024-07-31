It's less than three weeks until the Premier League is back on our screens, and while every team has something to play for over the next ten months or so, it feels like Arsenal have the eyes of the world on them.

After challenging Manchester City for two seasons running, it's starting to feel like it could be third time lucky for Mikel Arteta and his side's quest to end their two-decade title drought.

However, to ensure that happens, Edu Gaspar and Co have to sign the right players over the next few weeks, and while they were able to land Riccardo Calafiori, it looks like they may miss out on Nico Williams.

The Athletic Bilbao winger has been heavily linked with a move to the Emirates over the last month or so, and not securing his services would be disappointing. However, recent reports have linked the club to another winger who could be an even better signing - and no, it's not Federico Chiesa.

Arsenal transfer news

According to a recent update from Sky Sports Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg, Arsenal have maintained their interest in Bayern Munich star Leroy Sané.

Plettenberg has claimed that while the £323k-per-week ace is looking to stay in Germany, progress has not been made in terms of a possible contract extension. This has put the Gunners on alert due to Arteta's strong relationship with the winger.

No price is mentioned in the update, but according to a report earlier this month from Football Transfers, Bayern would be open to negotiations should an offer of around £40m be made.

It wouldn't be a cheap transfer, and the player's desire to remain in Bavaria could complicate it, but if Arteta can work his magic and convince Sane to move to North London this summer, he could be the ideal Williams replacement.

How Sane compares to Williams

So, if Sane really is going to be the winger Arsenal sign instead of Williams, how does he stack up against the youngster?

Unfortunately, when it comes to pure output, as good as he was for Bayern last season, the Spaniard was unreal for Bilbao, racking up 27 goals and assists in 37 games compared to the German's 23 in 42 games.

However, when comparing the pair's underlying numbers from their respective league campaigns last season, things start to look much better for the former Manchester City star.

Sane vs Williams Stats per 90 Sane Williams Non-Penalty Expected Goals + Assists 0.92 0.46 Non-Penalty Goals + Assists 0.80 0.64 Progressive Passes 4.77 2.63 Progressive Carries 5.11 5.70 Shots 3.07 2.23 Shots on Target 1.18 0.76 Passing Accuracy 80.0% 69.9% Passes into the Penalty Area 1.98 1.91 Key Passes 3.04 1.87 Shot-Creating Actions 6.02 4.81 Goal-Creating Actions 0.76 0.95 Successful Take-Ons 3.92 3.43 All Stats via FBref for 23/24 League Season

For example, while the 22-year-old dynamo wins out in metrics such as goal-creating actions and progressive carries, that is pretty much it.

In contrast, the Essen-born "machine," as former manager Thomas Tuchel dubbed him, comes out ahead in many areas and by quite some way in a few, such as non-penalty expected goals plus assists, actual non-penalty goals plus assists, progressive passes, shots and shots on target, passing accuracy, key passes, passes into the penalty area, shot-creating actions, and successful take-ons, all per 90.

Moreover, in addition to having vastly superior underlying numbers, the 28-year-old has the added advantage of a pre-existing relationship with Arteta and a brilliant one at that.

Ahead of the Gunners' Champions League clash with Bayern last season, the winger said of the Spaniard, "I made huge improvements under him, he gave that to me. I still keep that in my mind and put that in my game – positioning, how to behave in certain positions. I’m thankful."

This respect and understanding he already has with the manager would surely see him integrate into the team faster and get up to speed with what is asked of him with fewer hiccups along the way.

Ultimately, while Williams is the exciting youngster and is seen by many as the next big thing, Sane is still an incredibly talented winger. His genuinely impressive underlying numbers, combined with his positive relationship with Arteta, would make him an excellent alternative to the Spanish winger, and who knows, he might even be the better signing outright.