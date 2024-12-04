Things haven't exactly been plain sailing for Arsenal in the Premier League this season.

Mikel Arteta's side have suffered from poorly timed injuries to key players, questionable suspensions in big games, and an overall downturn in form just when Liverpool seem to have found theirs.

However, the last week or so has seen the Gunners get back to somewhere near their best with three impressive wins on the bounce and brilliant performances from defence to attack, particularly out wide.

Bukayo Saka has been utterly sensational, and Gabriel Martinelli has found himself on the scoresheet a couple of times to boot, so fans should be particularly excited about reports linking them to a player who's been compared to the pair of them.

Arsenal transfer news

According to a recent report from Steve Kay of Football Transfers, Arsenal are interested in Paris Saint-Germain's incredibly exciting Bradley Barcola.

The report claims that the Gunners are keen to add another dynamic winger to their ranks in 2025, and the young Frenchman is one of the players they have identified.

Interestingly, while the report claims that a transfer for the 22-year-old looks unlikely at the moment, rumours of a growing split between him and manager Luis Enrique could provide the North Londoners with an opportunity to strike in the future.

In all, signing Barcola could prove complicated, but given his ability, potential, and comparisons with Saka and Martinelli, Arsenal should still try to get it done.

Transfer Focus Mega money deals, controversial moves and big-name flops. This is the home of transfer news and opinion across Football FanCast.

Barcola's comparisons to Saka and Martielli

So, before looking at Barcola's performances for PSG over the last few seasons, let's examine these comparisons to Saka and Martinelli and where they come from, for that matter.

While there are apparent similarities in the fact that all three are young and exciting wingers, the comparison in question actually stems from FBref.

The statistical hub compares players in similar positions in Europe's top five leagues, the Champions League and Europa League, then creates a list of the ten most comparable players for each one, and in this instance, has concluded that the Englishman is the third most similar attacking midfielder or winger to the Frenchman this season, while the Brazilian comes in fifth.

Barcola & Saka & Martinelli Statistics per 90 Barcola Saka Martinelli Non-Penalty G+As 1.20 1.29 0.66 Progressive Passes 3.20 3.89 1.97 Expected Assists 0.40 0.47 0.22 Shots 3.91 3.60 1.72 Live Passes 35.0 33.1 27.2 Goals per Shot 0.26 0.10 0.23 Goals per Shot on Target 0.53 0.29 0.43 Key Passes 1.80 3.33 1.58 Passes into the Penalty Area 1.50 2.04 1.32 Tackles 1.20 1.57 1.18 Aerial Duels Won 0.80 0.56 0.92 All Stats via FBref for the 24/25 League Season

We can see this similarity best by looking at the underlying metrics in which the players rank closely. For example, the PSG ace and Hale End dynamo rank closely for statistics such as non-penalty goals plus assists, progressive passes, expected assists shots, live passes and successful take-ons, all per 90.

Likewise, the former Lyon ace ranks closely with the former Ituano gem in metrics such as goals per shot and per shot on target, key passes and passes into the penalty area, tackles and aerial duels won, all per 90.

So, with it clear that the 11-capped international shares clear statistical similarities to both Arsenal stars, does he have the raw output to suggest he'd be able to keep up with them on the pitch? Absolutely.

In just 18 appearances this season, the Lyon-born dynamo has scored ten goals and provided two assists, equating to an average of a goal involvement every 1.5 games and lending credence to analyst Ben Mattinson's claim that he's "one of the best LWs in Europe."

Moreover, in 42 appearances last season, only 29 of which were starts, the 6 foot phenom scored five goals and provided nine assists, which is made all the more impressive by the fact that he was just 20 years old at the start of the campaign.

Ultimately, while it could prove complicated, Arsenal should be doing all they can to sign Barcola next year, as he already looks like a superstar at just 22, and with players like Saka and Martin Odegaard around him, the sky would b the limit for his potential.