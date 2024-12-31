It would be fair to say that this season has not exactly gone according to plan for Arsenal.

The Gunners came into the campaign hopeful of finally displacing Manchester City atop the Premier League, and while they're five points clear of the defending champions, they're also down in third and nine points off Liverpool.

Mikel Arteta's side have still been relatively solid at the back this year but underwhelming in attack, especially off the left-hand side.

So, recent reports linking the club to an unreal left-winger who'd be an upgrade on Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Martinelli should come as no surprise.

Arsenal transfer news

According to a recent report from TEAMtalk, Arsenal have maintained their interest in Athletic Bilbao's Nico Williams.

The Gunners' desire to bring the young Spaniard to the Emirates over the summer was widely reported, and according to this story, the club consider him to be a target for next summer as well.

The article does not mention a potential price tag, but reports from earlier this month reaffirmed that the European Champion has a release clause in his current contract worth around £46m.

There will undoubtedly be other teams chasing Williams in the summer, but should Arsenal want to take another step forward and improve their left-hand side ahead of next season, then signing the Spaniard would be an excellent idea.

How Williams compares to Martinelli and Trossard

So, should Arsenal be able to beat the chasing pack and bring Williams to North London in the summer, he'd almost certainly come in as the new first-choice left-winger ahead of Martinelli and Trossard, but how does he compare to the Gunners' current options?

Well, from a simple output perspective, from the start of last season, he has them beat, and it's not particularly close.

For example, the Spanish "level-raiser," as analyst Ben Mattinson dubbed him, has scored ten goals and provided 24 assists in just 60 appearances, which equates to a brilliant average of a goal involvement every 1.76 games.

Williams vs Trossard vs Martinelli 2023/24 Williams Trossard Martinelli Appearances 37 46 44 Goals 8 17 8 Assists 19 2 5 Goal + Assists per Match 0.72 0.41 0.29 2024/25 Williams Trossard Martinelli Appearances 23 25 24 Goals 2 4 5 Assists 5 3 2 Goal + Assists per Match 0.30 0.28 0.29 All Stats via Transfermarkt

In contrast, the Belgian international has racked up a haul of 26 goal involvements in 71 appearances, and the Gunners' Brazilian winger has a haul of just 20 in 68 appearances across the same period, meaning the pair are averaging a goal involvement every 2.73 and 3.4 games, respectively.

However, it's not just his output that makes the 22-year-old such an exciting prospect, as his underlying numbers are just as impressive.

According to FBref, which compares players in similar positions across Europe's top five leagues, the Champions League and Europa League, the Pamplona-born dynamo sits in the top 7% of wingers for progressive carries and successful take-ons, the top 10% for progressive passes received and the top 21% for assists, all per 90.

In particular, the fact that he's so adept at progressing the ball up the pitch and taking on opposing defenders should excite Arsenal fans, as that is the sort of left-winger they have been crying out for.

Ultimately, while Trossard and Martinelli are talented footballers who have been vital to Arsenal's resurgence over the last couple of years, they aren't on the same level as Williams, nor do they have the same potential.

Therefore, while it could be incredibly challenging, the club must do what they can to bring him to the Emirates in the summer.