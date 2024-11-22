What started as a promising season, with wins away to Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur, has quickly turned sour for Arsenal.

Mikel Arteta's side are winless in their previous four Premier League games and, as things stand, sit nine points behind leaders Liverpool.

There are several reasons for this worrying collapse, including suspensions, injuries and disappointing performances.

Arsenal's recent PL results Opposition Result Chelsea 1-1 (D) Newcastle (A) 1-0 (L) Liverpool (H) 2-2 (D) Bournemouth (A) 2-0 (L) Southampton (H) 3-1 (W)

However, there is at least some good news, as recent reports have linked the club to a tremendously exciting attacker ahead of the January transfer window, a player who could give them a shot in the arm and even solve their Bukayo Saka problem.

Arsenal transfer news

According to a recent report from journalist Graeme Bailey, Arsenal are one of several sides interested in Real Madrid's Brahim Diaz.

Alongside the Gunners, Bailey has revealed that Premier League sides Spurs and Newcastle United are also keeping tabs on the 25-year-old, who is said to be unhappy over his lack of game time.

At the same time, AC Milan are supposedly open to welcoming him back as well, after he spent two successful seasons on loan at the club.

No price is mentioned in the story, but reports from earlier this year claimed that Real had placed a €60m price tag on the Moroccan's head, which works out to about £50m.

Signing Diaz would represent a hefty investment from Arsenal, but given his ability and versatility, it would be worth making, especially as he may well be able to solve the club's Saka problem.

Why Diaz would be a good signing and solve Arsenal's Saka problem

Okay, so the first thing to establish is exactly what Arsenal's 'Saka problem' is, as it's certainly not about his ability.

Instead, it's the fact that the club still don't have a player who can adequately fill in for him when he needs to rest or challenge him for his place on the odd occasion he's out of form.

We saw this lack of alternatives cause issues last month, as a minor injury caused the Hale Ender to miss the games against Shakhtar Donetsk and Bournemouth, which led to the team to a laboured win in the former and an embarrassing loss in the latter.

So, why would Diaz be able to help with this problem?

Well, while he's made more appearances in attacking midfield than anywhere else in his career, his second-most-played position is off the right, and with 59 appearances there, it's not a position he just plays on the odd occasion; it's one he's very familiar with.

Moreover, while the Málaga-born gem has endured a lacklustre campaign this year, he has undeniable quality and was immense for Los Blancos last season.

For example, in his 44 appearances for the Spanish behemoths, the 5 foot 7 "Messi-esque" dynamo, as former professional Owen Hargreaves described him, scored 12 goals and provided nine assists.

Diaz's 23/24 Appearances 44 Minutes 2066' Goals 12 Assists 9 Goal Involvements per Match 0.47 Minutes per Goal Involvement 98.38' All Stats via Transfermarkt

That means he maintained an average of a goal involvement every 2.09 games at the very highest level, which is supremely impressive.

Ultimately, while Diaz is not going to come in and replace Saka, nor should fans expect him to, he would be an ideal candidate to rival him for game time here and there, as well as filling in for him when it's clear he needs a rest.

In addition to that, he's a more than accomplished midfielder, meaning Arsenal could have the perfect addition to their already talented squad.

Therefore, even though he might be quite expensive, Arteta and Co should do what they can to bring the Real ace to N5 in 2025, be that in January or the summer.