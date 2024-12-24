It's been a tough season for Arsenal this year.

Mikel Arteta's side came into the campaign hoping that this would be the year they finally toppled Manchester City in the Premier League, and while they're six points clear of the Champions, they're six points behind current leaders Liverpool.

This drop-off is due to several reasons, from suspensions to injuries and a lack of cutting edge in attack, especially from those off the left, like Leandro Trossard, who's produced just six goal involvements so far.

So, recent reports linking the club with an incredibly exciting left-sided gem should excite the Arsenal faithful, especially as he could get the Belgian firing again.

Arsenal transfer news

According to a recent report from Caught Offside, Arsenal are one of several sides interested in Club Brugge's talented full-back, Maxim De Cuyper.

The report has revealed that the Gunners are currently leading the chase for the 24-year-old, but fellow London sides Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur are also keen on the exciting player.

The report does not mention a price, but given that Brugge's most expensive departure of all time was the €36.5m - £30.2m - transfer of Charles De Ketelaere to AC Milan and that the left-back is valued at just €12m - £10m - by Transfermarkt, we can't see this potential deal costing the North Londoners an arm and a leg.

Overall, it could be a complicated transfer to get over the line, but given De Cuyper's ability and potential, it's one well worth pursuing, especially as he could revive Trossard.

How De Cuyper could revive Trossard

Now, one of the benefits of signing De Cuyper is that he's shown over the last few years that he's versatile enough to play on either side of the defence and even further up the pitch.

However, left-back is his preferred position; therefore, it'll be those out on the left wing, like Trossard, who will be most affected by him.

Fortunately, the Knokke-Heist-born dynamo appears to be an incredibly gifted attacking full-back, and that's the reason he'd be able to revive his fellow compatriot out on the left.

For example, in just 24 appearances this season, the promising prospect, whom talent scout Jacek Kulig dubbed "one of the best left-backs" around, has scored one goal and provided four assists, equating to an average of a goal involvement every 4.8 games.

Just imagine how much more effective the Gunners' Belgian winger could be with the 6 foot full-back hurtling down the pitch, ready to overlap or play a killer pass through the lines for him to get on the end of.

That said, if his raw output from this season isn't enough to convince you, perhaps his underlying numbers will be.

According to FBref, which compares players in similar positions across the next best 14 competitions, the left-footed star sits in the top 1% of full-backs for shot-creating actions and progressive passes, the top 2% for non-penalty expected goals plus assists, the top 3% for attempted passes and the top 7% for touches in the opposition's penalty area, all per 90.

De Cuyper's FBref scout report Statistic Per 90 Percentile Shot-Creating Actions 5.04 Top 1% Progressive Passes 7.94 Top 1% Expected Assists 0.29 Top 2% Non-Penalty Expected G+As 0.37 Top 2% Attempted Passes 73.23 Top 3% Touches in Opposition Penalty Area 2.38 Top 7% Non-Penalty Expected Goals 0.09 Top 11% Total Shots 1.10 Top 14% All Stats via FBref

Ultimately, Arsenal's left-hand side has been underwhelming so far this season, and while signing a new forward could help, signing a new attacking full-back to get the most out of their current attackers might be an even better idea.

Therefore, Arteta and Co should do what they can to sign De Cuyper as soon as possible.