This year, Arsenal have been uncharacteristically quiet in the summer transfer window.

Two seasons ago, they brought in Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko; last year, they signed Kai Havertz and Declan Rice, and at the moment, Riccardo Calafiori is the only significant addition to the first team.

Now, Mikel Arteta's side does appear close to securing the services of Mikel Merino, but that's been the case for weeks, and while they have been linked with several strikers, including Dominic Solanke, nothing has materialised.

In fact, the Bournemouth man now looks like he's on his way to the white side of North London. However, the good news is that recent reports have touted another star striker for a move to the Emirates, and this number nine would be a better signing than the Cherries ace.

Arsenal transfer news

According to a recent report from the Boot Room, Arsenal have maintained their interest in Brentford's star striker, Ivan Toney.

There has been a general belief that the Gunners had ended their pursuit of the Englishman this summer, but the report claims that, alongside Tottenham Hotspur, the Premier League runners-up are still targeting the striker this summer.

The story claims that the 28-year-old would cost about £40m, a price likely mandated by his contract expiring next summer.

Thanks to Spurs' interest, it could be a complicated deal to get over the line, but if Toeny really is available for £40m, Arsenal should do what they can to secure his services this summer. His ability to find the back of the net could push them over the line next summer, and he'd be a far better option than Solanke.

How Toney compares to Solanke

So, if there was a point in which Arsenal were genuinely looking at both Toney and Solanke before the Lilywhites moved in on the latter, who would have been a better signing? Which striker would help Arteta and Co finally get over the line next season?

Well, when it comes to the most important metric for centre-forwards, output, it's a little complicated. We cannot compare the two players based solely on their performances last season, as the former Newcastle United ace missed most of it due to his eight-month betting-related football ban.

However, if we use their previous two campaigns to give us a wider set of data to examine, it becomes quite clear that the Brentford star is superior in terms of goals and assists.

For example, over the last two years, the "remarkable" number nine, as manager Thomas Frank dubbed him, has scored 25 goals and provided seven assists in 52 appearances.

This means he has averaged a goal involvement every 1.62 games for two seasons running, and that is all the more impressive when you factor in that he started playing halfway through the 23/24 campaign with little to no genuine preparation.

Toney vs Solanke 2022/23 Toney Solanke Appearances 35 35 Goals 21 7 Assists 5 7 Goal Involvements per Match 0.74 0.40 2023/24 Toney Solanke Appearances 17 42 Goals 4 21 Assists 2 4 Goal Involvements per Match 0.35 0.59 All Stats via Transfermarkt

In contrast, the former Liverpool forward has found the back of the net on 28 occasions in 77 appearances while providing 11 assists, which equates to a goal involvement on average every 1.97 games.

Now, the 26-year-old has had more impressive goalscoring seasons in the past few years, such as in 21/22 when he scored 30 goals and provided seven assists in 48 games, but as this was in the Championship, it's hard to directly compare with Toney's tally of 14 goals and six assists in the same campaign, as Brentford were playing in the top-tier.

Ultimately, while the Bournemouth ace looks to be a talented striker who will likely go on to have a strong career in the Premier League, Toney has already proven that when playing a full season, he can reach levels that few others can, and in a side such as Arsenal, he could be genuinely unreal.

Therefore, Edu Gaspar and Co must do what they can to ensure they bring the England international to the Emirates this summer.