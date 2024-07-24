Arsenal are a team practically unrecognisable from the one Mikel Arteta took over in December 2019, and that's because, aside from the odd survivor, it is an entirely different sqaud.

In recent seasons, the Gunners have gone from the big six's whipping boys to Manchester City's biggest threat, and, on the whole, the squad took another step forward last year.

However, while Ben White, William Saliba, and even Bukayo Saka reached another level in 2023/24, Gabriel Martinelli was one of the few who took a step back.

The Brazilian went from being one of the first names on the teamsheet to fighting for a place in the side with Leandro Trossard, and based on recent transfer reports, he could be set to lose his spot altogether.

Arsenal transfer news

According to a recent report out of Spain, Arsenal are one of several top sides interested in signing Paris Saint-Germain's Xavi Simons this summer and see him as a 'key piece' for the club's long-term vision.

Alongside the Gunners, the report has revealed that Bayern Munich are also incredibly interested in landing the Dutch wonderkid.

The Bavarian's interest isn't the only obstacle the North Londoners will have to contend with to secure the 21-year-old's signature this summer, though. The report has also claimed that the French giants have slapped a massive €90m price tag on his head, which converts to around £76m.

Signing Simons would represent a significant investment from Arsenal, but given his recent form and boundless potential, one worth making - even if it spells trouble for Martinelli.

How Simons compares to Martinelli

Over recent seasons, Simons has proven himself to be a versatile player who can start on either wing or in an attacking midfield role. While this flexibility would undoubtedly come in handy were he to sign for Arsenal, he'd still likely be tasked with playing on the left more often than not, as it seems unlikely that he would displace Martin Odegaard or Saka in the starting lineup.

Therefore, Martinelli would be one of his main rivals for a long-term role in the first XI, which could be bad news for the Brazilian.

In 44 appearances for the North Londoners last season, the former Ituano gem scored eight goals and provided five assists, meaning he averaged a goal involvement every 3.38 games.

This was a far cry from his form in the campaign prior, in which he scored 15 goals and provided six assists in 46 appearances, equating to an average of a goal involvement every 2.19 games.

In contrast, the Dutch dynamo, whom data analyst Ben Mattinson proclaimed is "destined for greatness", scored ten goals and provided 15 assists in 43 appearances last season, equating to an average of a goal involvement every 1.72 games.

His output was even more impressive in 2022/23 as he scored a whopping 22 goals and provided 12 assists in just 48 matches, meaning he averaged a goal involvement every 1.41 games in the Netherlands.

Moreover, when comparing the pair's creative underlying numbers, the PSG gem once again comes out ahead.

Simons vs Martinelli Stats per 90 Simons Martinelli Expected Assists 0.33 0.27 Progressive Passes 6.34 2.90 Passing Accuracy 79.3% 77.9% Key Passes 2.68 2.05 Passes into the Penalty Area 2.24 1.47 Shot-Creating Actions 5.97 4.10 Goal-Creating Actions 0.75 0.49 All Stats via FBref for the 23/24 League Season

For example, he produces a higher expected assists figure, maintains a higher passing accuracy, produces more progressive, key passes and passes into the penalty area and produces more shot and goal-creating actions, all per 90.

Ultimately, if Arsenal have the opportunity to sign Simons this summer, then they must take it, as even if Martinelli can get back to his best, the Dutchman looks to be just that slight step above him in terms of quality and could well go on to become a superstar in the coming years.